Marché des amendements de sol en croissance Opportunités commerciales impressionnantes, tendances de l’industrie, demande mondiale, portée future

Le marché des amendements de sol devrait atteindre 6,60 milliards de dollars d’ici 2027, avec un taux de croissance de 10,50% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Le rapport d’étude de marché de Data Bridge sur le marché des amendements de sol fournit une analyse et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché.
Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:
The major players covered in the soil amendments market report are BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Novozymes A/S, DOW Chemical Company, Adeka Corporation, Solvay S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V. Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Clariant International AG, Croda International PLC among other domestic and global players.
Global Soil Amendments Market Scope and Market Size
Soil amendments market is segmented on the basis of source, form, soil type, and crop type. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets. On the basis of source, the soil amendments market is segmented into organic and inorganic. Organic soil amendments segment is sub-segmented into polysaccharide derivatives, humic acid and biofertilizers. Inorganic soil amendments segment is sub-segmented into gypsum and others.
On the basis of crop type, the soil amendments market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others.
On the basis of soil type, the soil amendments market is segmented into sand, silt, loam and clay.
On the basis of form, the soil amendments market is segmented into liquid and dry.
