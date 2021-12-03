Marché des algues commerciales 2021 – Tendances actuelles Paysage concurrentiel, ventes, part, segments, nouvelle opportunité, types, taille, coût, perspectives 2028

Ce rapport sur le marché des algues commerciales comprend également une enquête exhaustive des principaux acteurs du marché, basée sur une gamme d’objectifs d’une organisation tels que le profilage, la présentation du produit, la quantité de production, les matières premières requises et la santé financière de l’organisation. Il explique également la définition du marché, les classifications, les applications, les engagements et les tendances mondiales de l’industrie. Le rapport met en lumière l’ensemble des tendances du marché et analyse l’effet des acheteurs, des consommateurs, des substituts, des nouveaux entrants, des concurrents et des fournisseurs sur le marché.

L’attention sur les joueurs écrasants DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, Groupe Roullier, CP Kelco US, Inc., ASL, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO., LTD, AtSeaNova, The Seaweed Company, Seaweed Solutions AS, Algea, Gelymar, Seasol, Ceamsa, Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd., COMPO EXPERT, Algaia, Irish Seaweeds, Beijing Leili Agricultural Co., Ltd, Celtic Sea Spice Company Ltd, AquAgri Processing Private Limited parmi d’autres acteurs nationaux et mondiaux

Le marché des algues commerciales devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché est en croissance avec un TCAC de 11,06% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 137,03 USD. milliards d’ici 2028. Les développements technologiques dans la culture des algues marines accélèrent la croissance du marché commercial des algues.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Commercial Seaweeds Market” and its commercial landscape

An introduction of Commercial Seaweeds Market 2020

Commercial seaweed is extensively used because of its functional and healthy benefits. Majorly, commercially produced seaweed is utilized in the food industry and others include hydrocolloids and feed and fertilizers. The product plays important role as food flavor enhancers, staple diet, nutritive food items and weight loss property. These are also consumed for weight-loss by people worldwide.

The rising awareness regarding the health benefits of the product and growing demand for foods and snacks produced from commercial seaweed act as the major factors driving the commercial seaweed market. The increase in demand commercial seaweed market utilized as a thickening and gelling agents in the cosmetic and food sectors and rising human consumption application segment accelerate the commercial seaweed market growth. The growth in awareness related to application of the product in the pharmaceutical industry and high consumption of commercial seaweed as food and the rise in popularity of the product owning to its ability to supply requirements from natural (wild) stocks influence the commercial seaweed market.

The extensive use of commercial seaweed in various industries and the high demand for products due to its rich composition of macronutrients including calcium, sodium, potassium among others, micronutrients such as iodine, iron, zinc among others and vitamins propel the commercial seaweed market growth. Additionally, consumer preference towards seafood, increasing seaweed farming practices, growing market for seaweed as a snack product and rise in industrial, agricultural and feed-related applications positively affect the commercial seaweed market. Furthermore, cultivation development, technological advancement and product innovations extend profitable opportunities to the commercial seaweed market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product (Brown Seaweeds, Red Seaweeds, Green Seaweeds),

Form (Liquid, Powdered, Flakes),

Application (Agriculture, Animal Feed, Human Consumption, Others)

The countries covered in the global commercial seaweed market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

The global commercial seaweeds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of commercial seaweeds for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

