Marché des agents gonflants par tendances, opportunités, moteurs, défis et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the blowing agents market will witness a CAGR of 5.63% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered in the blowing agents market report are Nouryon, The Chemours Company., Honeywell International Inc., Solvay, Huntsman International LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, 3M, Exxon Mobil Corporation, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Arkema, CHEMSPEC, LTD., Dow., DuPont, HCS Group, Linde plc, Foam Supplies, Inc., Harp International Ltd., ZEON CORPORATION. and LANXESS among other domestic and global players.



Key Market Segmentation:

Global Blowing Agents Market Scope and Market Size

The blowing agents market is segmented on the basis of type, chemistry, foaming agent process, product type, foams, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you attain the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate various strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of type, the blowing agents market is segmented into exothermic and endothermic.

On the basis of chemistry, the blowing agents market is segmented into physical blowing agents and chemical blowing agents.

On the basis of the foaming agent process, the blowing agents market is segmented into endothermic chemical foaming agents, exothermic chemical foaming agents, endothermic and exothermic blend chemical foaming agents.



