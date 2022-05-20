Marché des adhésifs pour films | Historique du développement, analyse actuelle et prévisions estimées jusqu’en 2029

Data Bridge Market Research a publié un nouveau rapport sur le marché des adhésifs pour films. Le rapport de recherche contient des informations détaillées sur la demande, la croissance, les opportunités, les défis et les contraintes. En outre, il fournit une analyse approfondie de la structure et de la possibilité des industries mondiales et régionales.

Le marché des adhésifs pour films devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 7,9 % au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée.

Principaux substrats flexibles Principaux acteurs inclus dans cette recherche : Master Bond, Avantor, Inc., Axiom Materials, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp, Bondline Electronic Adhesives, Inc., AI Technologies, Gurit, Galp, Marathon Petroleum, Devson Catalyst, Global Precision Ball & Roller., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., HB Fuller, DOW, 3M, Solvay, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, HB Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA et L&L Products., entre autres.

Étendue du marché mondial des adhésifs pour films et taille du marché

The film adhesives market is segmented on the basis of material, technology, application, resin type and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of material, the film adhesives market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyvinyl butyral and others.

On the basis of technology, the film adhesives market is segmented into pressure sensitive, hot-melt and light-cured.

On the basis of application, the film adhesives market is segmented into protective, graphics, labels, tapes and others.

On the basis of resin type, the film adhesives market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic and cyanate ester.

On the basis of end-user, the film adhesives market is segmented into packaging, automotive, marine, electrical and electronics and others.

In addition, the SWOT analysis for overall performance is carried out to identify the capabilities of the participants. Manufacturing capabilities, sales generation, efficiency, availability of skilled employees, regional presence, R&D capabilities, and other elements all impact an agency’s total internal success. The evaluation is based on reliable qualitative data, notably on socio-financial elements, to detect market changes and quantify opportunities to improve the market.

Regionally, this report focuses on different areas:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

The target markets are examined at the division and country levels, which aids in forecasting the fastest expanding sectors. It helps suppliers capture the market’s capacity potential, which they can employ for market penetration. The study involves a thorough examination of current industry trends, development potential, problems, and challenges.

