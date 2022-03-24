Marché départemental des PACS 2022 – Principaux acteurs mondiaux, mises à jour de l’industrie, croissance future, perspectives commerciales par prévision jusqu’en 2028 

DBMR a récemment présenté la taille du marché mondial des PACS ministériels, la part de l’industrie, la croissance, les tendances de l’industrie et les prévisions jusqu’en 2028étude avec un aperçu approfondi, décrivant la portée du produit / de l’industrie et élabore les perspectives et l’état du marché jusqu’en 2028. Le marché mondial des PACS départementaux explore une étude efficace sur diverses sections de l’industrie telles que les opportunités, la taille, la croissance, la technologie, la demande et la tendance des hauts dirigeants joueurs. Il fournit également des statistiques clés du marché sur le statut des fabricants, une source précieuse de conseils, d’orientation pour les entreprises et les particuliers intéressés par l’industrie. Ce rapport présente les dernières tendances des marchés mondiaux et régionaux sur tous les paramètres critiques, notamment la technologie, les approvisionnements, la capacité, la production, les bénéfices, les prix et la concurrence. La croissance du marché des PACS départementaux a été principalement tirée par l’augmentation des dépenses de R&D à travers le monde,

Global Departmental PACS Scope and Segment:

Rising focus by the government on projects that encourage the use of high data storage technology has led to the rise in demand for departmental PACS technology. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the departmental PACS market will exhibit a CAGR of around 9.1% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

ACS stands for picture archiving and communication system. It is an imaging technology focused on serving the needs of modality or modality application. It is a medical technology that helps in storing, presenting, retrieving, distributing, and managing the medical images along with managing the business operations of a department. Thus, departmental PACS provide timely access to departmental information, interpretation, and images. One of the major benefits of this technology is that it replaces the need for hard copy-based medical images. A departmental PACS system has a wide range of applications however its installation requires specialized personnel.

The rising geriatric population coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the departmental PACS market. Rapid advancements being made in medical technology are also fostering the growth of the departmental PACS market. Increased focus on research and development proficiencies in the healthcare sector has also fuelled up the demand for departmental PACS globally. Rising demand for standard-based medical image archiving has created lucrative growth opportunities for the departmental PACS market. Increased adoption of efficient archival technology and data storage has a result widened the scope of growth for the departmental PACS market.

Scope of the Report

By (Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, MRI, C-Arms, Digital Radiography, Nuclear Imaging, and Computed Radiography), Deployments (Web-Based, On-Premise, and Cloud Based)

By Components (Services, Software, and Hardware)

By End Users (Hospitals, Clinic Imaging, Dental Practices, Imaging Centres, Diagnostic Centres, Research and Academic Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Othe

Geographical Regions: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Some of The Key Players Covered in the Departmental PACS Market:

Hyland Software, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group.

BridgeHead Software Ltd.

Carestream Health.

Dell

General Electric

FUJIFILM Corporation

Merge Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Mach7 Technologies Ltd.



Sectra AB

INFINITT North America Inc.

….

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Departmental PACS market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Departmental PACS market.

Global Departmental PACS Market Scope and Market Size

The departmental PACS market is segmented on the basis of application, deployments, components and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the departmental PACS market is segmented into computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI, c-arms, digital radiography, nuclear imaging, and computed radiography.

On the basis of deployments, the departmental PACS market is segmented into web-based, on-premise and cloud based.

On the basis of components, the departmental PACS market is segmented into services, software and hardware.

On the basis of end users, the departmental PACS market is segmented into hospitals, clinic imaging, dental practices, imaging centres, diagnostic centres, research and academic institutes, ambulatory surgical centres and others.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Departmental PACS market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Departmental PACS market in terms of revenue.

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Departmental PACS markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa

Key Points Covered in Departmental PACS Market Report:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Departmental PACS, Applications of Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

……

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Departmental PACS by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Departmental PACS Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Departmental PACS sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.