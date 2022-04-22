Marché de l’infodivertissement embarqué jusqu’en 2025 – Analyse et prévisions mondiales par système d’exploitation

Le marché mondial de l’infodivertissement embarqué devrait passer de 20,42 milliards de dollars américains en 2017 à 33,16 milliards de dollars américains d’ici 2025 à un TCAC de 6,2 % entre 2017 et 2025.

Analyse et aperçu du marché : marché mondial de l’infodivertissement embarqué

Le rapport sur le marché mondial de l’infodivertissement embarqué couvre la vue d’ensemble, le résumé, la dynamique de l’industrie de l’infodivertissement embarqué, l’analyse concurrentielle et les diverses stratégies des principaux acteurs pour se maintenir sur le marché mondial. Ce rapport sur l’infodivertissement embarqué couvre les cinq principales régions du monde et les pays qui les composent, ce qui montre l’état du développement régional, composé de données sur la valeur marchande, le volume, la taille et les prix.

Les principaux acteurs profilés sur le marché comprennent:

Alpine Electronics, Clarion Co., Continental AG, Denso Ten Limited, Garmin Ltd., Harman International, Pioneer Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Visteon Corporation.Inc., Ltd.

Le marché mondial de l’infodivertissement embarqué est principalement segmenté en fonction des différents types de produits, sources, canaux de vente et régions :

Analyse et prévisions globales par système d’exploitation (Microsoft, QNX, Linux) ; Type d’interaction (basé sur le toucher, activé par le vice, contrôlé par des boutons physiques et gestes) ; & Technologie de connectivité (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth et NFC)

Public cible:

Fabricants d’infodivertissement embarqué

Commerçants, importateurs et exportateurs

Fournisseurs et distributeurs de matières premières

Cabinets de recherche et de conseil

Organismes gouvernementaux et de recherche

Associations et organismes de l’industrie

Analyse régionale :

Amérique du Nord (États-Unis, Canada et Mexique)

Europe (Allemagne, Royaume-Uni, France, Italie, Russie et Turquie, etc.)

Asie-Pacifique (Chine, Japon, Corée, Inde, Australie, Indonésie, Thaïlande, Philippines, Malaisie et Vietnam)

Amérique du Sud (Brésil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, regional, country, product type, source and sales channel market size and their forecast Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type, source and sales channel with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

COVID-19 Impact on the Global In-vehicle Infotainment :

The COVID-19 outbreak has created an unprecedented economic, public health, and logistical challenge worldwide; however, technology stepped up when COVID-19 struck. One of the biggest impacts witnessed in recent months due to the COVID-19 has been a huge behavioural shift in technology adoption. For instance, Garmin, which equips the fleet with the leading GPS navigation, radar, communication, and wind data technology, has reported that, with the heavy travel restrictions, it has witnessed increased demand for equipment for boats and water activities in many markets.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

