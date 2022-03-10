Marché de l’huile de CBD en Amérique du Nord 2022 Taille, part, tendances, | Croissance en hausse, analyse des activités et étude des prévisions pour 2029

Une nouvelle étude de recherche sur le marché de l’huile de CBD en Amérique du Nord est ajoutée par Data Bridge Market Research dans son référentiel dans le but de proposer une évaluation complète des facteurs influençant et de la tendance globale de croissance du marché. L’étude couvre les dernières informations sur le développement avec des tendances perturbées et la répartition des produits et de l’offre d’huile de CBD dans le monde entier en Amérique du Nord en corrélation avec les vents contraires et le ralentissement macro-économiques. Les statistiques quantitatives avec un raisonnement qualitatif lié à la taille du marché, à la part et aux facteurs influençant la croissance du marché de l’huile de CBD en Amérique du Nord sont évaluées avec avant et après 2022 en étudiant l’écosystème des acteurs dominants et émergents du marché.

Le rapport sur le marché de l’huile de CBD en Amérique du Nord englobe l’idée générale du marché mondial de l’huile de CBD en Amérique du Nord, y compris la définition, les classifications et les applications. En outre, cela inclut la compréhension globale de plusieurs facteurs tels que les moteurs, les contraintes et les principaux micro-marchés. Le rapport est une source étendue de faits et de chiffres répandus pour les stratèges commerciaux, car il offre des données historiques et futuristes telles que les données sur la demande et l’offre, les coûts, les revenus, les bénéfices, la valeur de la chaîne d’approvisionnement, etc. En outre, il comporte les principales caractéristiques du marché, notamment la production, les revenus, le prix, la capacité, la marge brute, la part de marché, la consommation, le taux brut, le taux de production, la demande / l’offre, le coût, le taux d’utilisation des capacités, les exportations / importations et le TCAC (annuel composé). Taux de croissance).

North America CBD Oil Market Scenario

CBD oil market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 38.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 26,063,132.76 thousand by 2027. Increasing awareness and efficient distribution channel and easy availability is the factors for the market growth.

Legalization of medical and recreational use of CBD oil is augmenting the market growth. In the U.S., CBD oil is regarded as a schedule I drug that has now been legalized in almost all the countries. As of November 2018, in thirty three U.S. states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam legally allowed marijuana for personal medical use. Due to the legalization of the CBD oil products, the market has expanded and the sale of the product has now increased through various distribution channels. This acts as a driver in the growth of CBD oil market.

Key Segmentation:

By Type (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant, Marijuana Based and Hemp Based)

By Product Type (Original and Blended)

By Product Category (Unflavoured and Flavoured)

By0020Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care/Cosmetics, Pharma and Nutraceuticals, Industrial Application)

Leading Players operating in the North America CBD Oil Market are:

Joy Organics

Isodiol International Inc

Gaia Herbs

ENDOCA

Diamond CBD

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

CV Sciences, Inc

ConnOils LLC

Medical Marijuana

….

The North America CBD Oil market report also entails the vigorous evaluation about the growth plot and all opportunities &risk related to of global North America CBD Oil market during the forecast period. In addition, the report comprises the key events and most recent innovations in the industry together with the prospective trends technological progresses within the global North America CBD Oil market that can impact its expansion graph. Entailing the pivotal data on the market’s statistics and dynamics, the report will serve as a valued asset in term of decision-making and guidance for the businesses and companies already active within industry or looking forward to enter into it.

Containment& North America CBD Oil Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Key Findings of the Research Study

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

North America CBD Oil Market Scope and Market Size

CBD oil market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, product category, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the CBD oil market is segmented into THC dominant, CBD dominant, marijuana based and hemp based. In 2020, CBD dominant is dominating in North America because easy of the availability of the CBD in the region.

On the basis of product type, the CBD oil market is segmented into original and blended. In 2020, blended segment is dominating in North America because of easy availability of the CBD raw material in the region due to legalization in the country such as the U.S. and Canada.

On the basis of product category, the CBD oil market is segmented into unflavoured and flavoured. In 2020, unflavoured will dominate the market due to increases use in the unflavoured for the recreation of the new product.

On the basis of application, the CBD oil market is segmented into food and beverages, personal care/cosmetics, pharma and nutraceuticals, industrial application. In 2020, the pharma and nutraceuticals segment is dominating because of the huge consumption of hemp and CBD oil product increasing the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

On the basis of distribution channel, the CBD oil market is segmented into direct, and indirect. In 2020, direct segment is dominating the because of increasing number of platform for the advisement of the product dominates the segment in the region.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.