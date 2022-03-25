Marché de l’extrait de fleur de la passion 2022 – Opportunités de croissance, principaux acteurs clés, public cible et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Passion flower remove is gotten from blossoms of the Passiflora incarnata having a place with Passifloraceae family, local toward the southeastern piece of the U.S. It is likewise developed in different pieces of the world including North America, Southeast Asia, Southern Europe and Australia. Passion flower remove is utilized as a conventional home grown restorative for the transitory help of mental pressure, gentle nervousness by Native Americans. In different pieces of the world, passion flower extract is utilized as a solution for stoppage, acid reflux, gentle disease, a sleeping disorder, anxiety, epilepsy, and excruciating period. The development of the market for passion flower extract is fundamentally determined by its utilization in healing medication, trailed by the nourishment and drink and dietary enhancement industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The item is relied upon to pick up prominence by virtue of being a wellspring of cancer prevention agent mixes including isovitexin, vitexin, quercetin, kaempferol, apigenin, rutin, and luteolin glycosides. The quercetin present in the item effect sly affects the sensory system that help with its unwinding. Passion flower extract is generally devoured as a tea to improve the nature of the rest, since it supports the degree of gamma-aminobutyric corrosive which brings down mind movement and helps sound rest. It is utilized in homeopathic medication for treating agony, neurasthenia, and a sleeping disorder. The previously mentioned properties of passion flower extract are relied upon to advance its utility as a practical elements for assembling different items in nourishment and refreshment, individual consideration and pharma segments.

MARKET SCOPE

The « Global Passion Flower Extract Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the passion flower extract market with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application and geography. The global passion flower extract market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading passion flower extract market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global passion flower extract market is segmented on the basis of nature, form and application. By nature the global passion flower extract market is segmented into organic and conventional. By form the global passion flower extract market is classified into dry and liquid. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and personal care and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global passion flower extract market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The passion flower extract market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the passion flower extract market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the passion flower extract market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the passion flower extract market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from passion flower extract market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for passion flower extract in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the passion flower extract market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the passion flower extract market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Alchem International Pvt. Ltd.

Avena Botanicals

Herb Pharm

Indena S.p.A.

Martin Bauer Group

Martin Bauer Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd.

Saw Palmetto Harvesting Company

Vitacost

