Marché de l’éthoprophos – Aperçu, types de produits, applications, analyse du TCAC, impact de Covid-19 sur les régions clés du marché
Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché de l'éthoprophos prévoit un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 7,70 % au cours de la période de prévision 2021-2028.
Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché de l’éthoprophos prévoit un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 7,70 % au cours de la période de prévision 2021-2028. La demande croissante pour contrôler diverses maladies liées aux cultures, la demande croissante de techniques nouvelles et mécanisées pour l’agriculture ou l’agriculture, en particulier dans les pays en développement, et la compétitivité croissante de l’industrie sont les principaux facteurs attribuables à la croissance du marché de l’éthoprophos. Cela signifie que la valeur marchande de l’éthoprophos, qui était de 0,29 milliard USD en 2020, grimpera à 0,52 milliard USD d’ici 2028.
Segment de marché par fabricants, ce rapport couvre:
The major players covered in the ethoprophos market report are Cheminova A/S, SinoHarvest, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Arysta LifeScience Corporation, ADAMA India Private Limited, FMC Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., BASF SE, DuPont., Dow, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, UPL, Marrone Bio Innovations, Nissan Chemical Corporation, Bayer AG, ChemChina, Corteva., Nufarm Global, Syngenta Crop Protection AG and Valent BioSciences LLC among other domestic and global players.
The Ethoprophos Market research report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.
Global Ethoprophos Market and Market Size
By Ingredient (Parathion, Malathion, Chloropyriphos, Diazinon, Dimethoate, Glyphosate, Methamidophos and Others), Application (Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, Pulses and Oilseeds, Commercial Crops and Others)
Reasons for Get Ethoprophos Market Report
- This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth.
- It renders an in-depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of competitors.
- It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.
- It assists in making informed business decisions by performing a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having complete insights of the Ethoprophos Market.
- This report helps the readers understand key product segments and their future.
Major Points Covered in Ethoprophos Market Report: –
- Ethoprophos Market Overview
- Ethoprophos Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers
- Ethoprophos Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Ethoprophos Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
- Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
- Ethoprophos Market Industry Analysis by Application
- Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Ethoprophos Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
Table des matières
Partie 01 : Résumé exécutif
Partie 02 : Portée du rapport
Partie 03 : Méthodologie de la recherche
Partie 04 : Paysage du marché
Partie 05 : Analyse du pipeline
Partie 06 : Dimensionnement du marché
Définition du marché
Taille du marché et prévisions
Partie 07 : Analyse des cinq forces
Le pouvoir de négociation des acheteurs
Pouvoir de négociation des fournisseurs
La menace de nouveaux participants
La menace des substituts
Menace de rivalité
État du marché
Partie 08 : Segmentation du marché
Segmentation
Comparaison
Opportunité de marché
Partie 09 : Paysage client
Partie 10 : Paysage régional
Partie 11 : Cadre décisionnel
Partie 12 : Moteurs et défis
Facteurs de marché
Partie 13 : Tendances du marché
Partie 14 : Paysage des fournisseurs
Partie 15 : Analyse des fournisseurs
Fournisseurs couverts
Classement des fournisseurs
Positionnement sur le marché des fournisseurs
Partie 16 : Annexe
