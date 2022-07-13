Marché de l’emballage pharmaceutique sous contrat: prix, demande à venir, principaux acteurs clés, aperçu et taille de l’industrie

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the contract pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 12.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 23.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Some of the major players operating in the contract pharmaceutical packaging market are:

Catalent, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)

Baxter (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

DAITO DENKI INDUSTRY CO., LTD (Japan)

Reed-Lane (US)

TricorBraun (US)

NIPRO (Japan)

Amcor plc (Switzerland)

BALL CORPORATION (US)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US)

WestRock Company. (US)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

⦿ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⦿ Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

⦿ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

⦿ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

⦿ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market in Healthcare Industry

7 Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Product Type

8 Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Modality

9 Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Type

10 Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Mode

11 Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by End User

12 Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, by Geography

13 Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Report

Important Questions Answered

What is the growth potential of the Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market?

Which company is currently leading the Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by 2030?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

This Global Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: –

