Marché de l’emballage liquide | Taille de l’industrie, part, acteurs clés, tendances et prévisions de croissance | Dow ; Papier international; Tétra Laval International SA

Le marché des emballages liquides devrait connaître une croissance du marché à un taux de 4,88 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport Data Bridge Market Research sur le marché des emballages liquides fournit une analyse et des informations sur les différents facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la prévision. période tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. L’augmentation de la population dans les économies émergentes accélère la croissance du marché des emballages liquides.

L’emballage liquide est connu pour être une technologie d’ emballage utilisée pour protéger les consommables tels que les liquides, les aliments semi-solides et les boissons contre la contamination microbienne et les dommages pendant le transport et le stockage. L’emballage liquide aide à préserver la fraîcheur du produit et joue un rôle important dans la protection du produit contre l’humidité.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the liquid packaging market in the forecast period are the technological advancements in the packaging sector. Furthermore, the attractive brand presentation with innovative packaging types is further anticipated to propel the growth of the liquid packaging market. Moreover, the cost efficiency is further estimated to cushion the growth of the liquid packaging market. On the other hand, the replacement products like bio-based polymers are further projected to impede the growth of the liquid packaging market in the timeline period.

On the basis of raw material, the liquid packaging market is segmented into plastics, paper, metal, glass.

On the basis of raw material, the liquid packaging market is segmented into plastics, paper, metal, glass.

On the basis of technique, the liquid packaging market is segmented into aseptic, intelligent, blow molding, vacuum, form fill seal, and modified atmosphere.

On the basis of resin, the liquid packaging market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (P.E.T.), polypropylene (P.P.), polyethylene (P.E.), and others.

On the basis of packaging type, the liquid packaging market is segmented into flexible liquid packaging and rigid liquid packaging.

On the basis of the end-use industry, the liquid packaging market is segmented into food and beverages, non-food and industrial.

The LIQUID PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In March 2019, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. announced the expansion of their subsidiary’s business expansion “Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company, LLC” which will enhance the levels of revenue generated by improving the production of pulp, paper printing and overall efficiency of production

In September 2016, Refresco Group N.V. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Whitlock Packaging for USD 129 million which will help Refresco in having a valuable platform for North America region through which they can establish a similar presence as to that of in Europe

Parcourez la table des matières avec les faits et les chiffres du marché des emballages liquides à l’ adresse https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-liquid-packaging-market