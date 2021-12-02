Marché de l’éclairage hospitalier Recherche approfondie avec les facteurs déterminants de l’industrie et les prévisions 2021-2028

Le marché mondial de l’éclairage hospitalier devrait atteindre 7,86 milliards USD d’ici 2025, contre 5,26 milliards USD en 2017, avec une croissance à un TCAC de 6,2% au cours de la période de prévision de 2018 à 2025. Le prochain rapport de marché contient des données pour l’année historique 2016, l’année de base de calcul est 2017 et la période de prévision est de 2018 à 2025.

Obtenez un exemple de rapport + tous les graphiques et graphiques connexes @

https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hospital-lighting-market

Analyse compétitive:

Le marché mondial de l’éclairage hospitalier est très fragmenté et les principaux acteurs ont utilisé diverses stratégies telles que des lancements de nouveaux produits, des extensions, des accords, des coentreprises, des partenariats, des acquisitions et autres pour accroître leur empreinte sur ce marché. Le rapport comprend les parts de marché du marché de l’éclairage hospitalier pour le monde, l’Europe, l’Amérique du Nord, l’Asie-Pacifique et l’Amérique du Sud.

Points clés du rapport :

Marché de l’éclairage hospitalier Taille et projection historiques et actuelles jusqu’en 2025

Tendances du marché ayant un impact sur la croissance du marché mondial des modulateurs de goût

Analysez et prévoyez le marché des modulateurs de goût en fonction de l’application et du type.

Tendances des principaux marchés régionaux et nationaux pour les processus, les dérivés et les applications

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis of Hospital Lighting Industry

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Cree, Inc. launched a new product under the brand name under the brand name KBL LED High-Bay Series, the perfect solution for industrial, retail, civic and athletic venues with dramatically reduced glare for a safer, more productive work environment. The new high-bay is a standout performer in both efficacy and quality, engineered to deliver maximum savings and industrial-strength performance with up to 150 lumens per watt (LPW) and a payback as fast as 1.5 years.

In July 2018, Eaton announced it is showcasing the strategic possibilities for power management to help medical service providers deliver higher quality patient care. The announcement was made in American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE) 2018 annual conference.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Hospital Lighting Market

Acuity Brands,

Cree

Eaton,

GE Lighting (A Fully Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company),

Hubbell Lighting,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Zumtobel Group,

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg,

KLS Martin Group,

Trilux Lighting Ltd.

Among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Hospital Lighting Market

8 Hospital Lighting Market, By Service

9 Hospital Lighting Market, By Deployment Type

10 Hospital Lighting Market, By Organization Size

11 Hospital Lighting Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Get Free Detailed TOC @

https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hospital-lighting-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of hospitals in emerging economies

Increasing adoption of led-based lighting fixtures

Advantages of LED lighting over conventional lighting

High installation cost

Life span of modern lighting being longer

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hospital-lighting-market

Market Segmentation: Global Hospital Lighting Market

The global hospital lighting market is segmented based on

product,

application,

technology and

geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into

troffers,

surface-mounted lights,

surgical lamps,

other products.

On the basis of technology, the market is classified into

fluorescent technology,

led technology,

renewable energy,

other technologies.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

patient wards & ICUs,

surgical suites,

examination rooms

other applications.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa.

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Note: If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report As You Want.

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research s’est présenté comme une société d’études de marché et de conseil non conventionnelle et néotérique avec un niveau de résilience et des approches intégrées sans précédent. Nous sommes déterminés à dénicher les meilleures opportunités de marché et à promouvoir des informations efficaces pour que votre entreprise prospère sur le marché. Data Bridge s’efforce de fournir des solutions appropriées aux défis commerciaux complexes et initie un processus de prise de décision sans effort.

Contact:

Étude de marché sur les ponts de données

Tél. : +1-888-387-2818

Courriel : Sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com