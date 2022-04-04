Marché de l’avitaillement marin GNL 2021 Rapport de recherche sur la taille, la part, les revenus, la croissance des entreprises, la demande et les applications de l’industrie mondiale jusqu’en 2028

L’étude du marché de l’avitaillement marin en GNL réalisée par «The Insight Partners» fournit des détails sur la dynamique du marché affectant le marché, la portée du marché, la segmentation du marché et les superpositions sur les principaux acteurs du marché, soulignant le paysage concurrentiel favorable et les tendances qui prévalent au fil des ans.

Le rapport fournit la taille actuelle du marché de l’avitaillement marin en GNL, définit les tendances et présente des prévisions de croissance pour neuf ans de 2019 à 2028. 2020 est considérée comme l’année de base et 2021 à 2028 est l’année de prévision pour l’ensemble du rapport. Tous les chiffres du marché pour les revenus sont fournis en dollars américains. Le marché est analysé du côté de l’offre, compte tenu de la pénétration du marché du GNL Marine Bunkering Market pour toutes les régions du monde.

L’augmentation du commerce maritime, en particulier en tonnes-km parcourues, et le coût inférieur du carburant de soutage GNL par rapport aux autres variantes de carburants conformes à l’ECA sont les facteurs qui stimulent la croissance du marché mondial du soutage de GNL. Cependant, l’écart entre la demande et l’offre de soutage de GNL devrait augmenter avec la mise en œuvre des réglementations de l’OMI ; par conséquent, l’offre doit augmenter rapidement pour répondre à la demande mondiale et à la demande haut de gamme de l’Asie-Pacifique en particulier.

Le marché mondial de l’avitaillement marin en GNL est segmenté en fonction du produit et de l’utilisateur final. Sur la base du produit, le marché est segmenté en citernes mobiles de camion à navire, de navire à navire, de port à navire. Sur la base de l’utilisateur final, le marché est segmenté en porte-conteneurs, navires de croisière, vraquiers, ferries, navires de soutien offshore (OSVS).

The scope of the LNG Marine Bunkering Market Report:

The research report focuses on the current market trends, opportunities, future potential of the market, and competition in the LNG Marine Bunkering in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The study also provides market insights and analysis of the LNG Marine Bunkering, highlighting the technological market trends, adoption rate, industry dynamics, and competitive analysis of major players in the industry.

The global LNG Marine Bunkering Market is segmented based on deployment, component, solution, application, and geography. The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of products offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘LNG Marine Bunkering Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Major key players covered in this LNG Marine Bunkering Market report:

American Gas Association

Eagle LNG

EVOL LNG

Gasum Oy

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Harvey Gulf International Marine, LLC

Pavilion Energy Pte Ltd

PETRONAS LNG Limited

Shell International B.V.

Titan LNG

LNG Marine Bunkering Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

