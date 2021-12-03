Marché de l’automatisation médicale 2021 – Croissance technologique, statut de l’industrie, tendances, demande et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

DBMR a préparé un examen concentré sur le marché Automatisation médicale 2021 qui organise une enquête exacte sur l’entreprise qui clarifie la définition du marché, les commandes, les applications, l’engagement et les modèles de l’industrie mondiale. Le rapport présente une image nette et claire du développement du marché pour la période estimée de 2021 à 2028. Le rapport examine les éléments importants identifiés avec le marché mondial qui sont fondamentaux pour être perçus par les nouveaux acteurs tout comme les acteurs existants dans le domaine donné. marché. Il présente les facteurs importants, par exemple, la partie de l’industrie globale, la productivité, les transactions, la création et la fabrication, les événements mécaniques, les principaux acteurs du marché, la division locale et de nombreux autres points de vue critiques identifiés avec le marché.

Après avoir lu le rapport sur le marché, les lecteurs peuvent comprendre les moteurs, les contraintes, les opportunités et les tendances affectant la croissance du marché Automatisation médicale. Le rapport contient une analyse des régions clés détenant une part importante des revenus totaux du marché. Le rapport étudie les perspectives de croissance du scénario de marché mondial, y compris la production, la consommation, l’historique et les prévisions. Cette recherche aide à connaître le modèle de consommation et l’impact de chaque utilisateur final sur la croissance du marché. Le rapport examine les récents projets de R&D réalisés par chaque acteur du marché.

Analyse et aperçu du marché : marché de l’automatisation médicale

Global medical automation market is expected to reach USD 93,734.64 million by 2028 from USD 44,864.14 million in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing number of surgical procedures and pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Major market manufacturers enlisted in this report are:

Some of the major players operating in the global medical automation market are Brainlab AG, eScreen (a subsidiary of Abbott), QMeds Inc., HollySys Asia Pacific Pte Ltd., SP Automation & Robotics, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation), Asteres Inc., ARxIUM, MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Parata Systems, LLC, 3M, Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, Stryker

The Medical Automation Market is segmented on the basis of product, wound type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Ascend in the openness to specific poison or change in climate might expand the Medical Automation Market will inspire the market development, additionally expansion in the mindfulness about treatment and mechanical progression and fast reception of fresher definitions and novel measurements structures are a portion of the significant elements among others driving the Medical Automation Market. In addition, ascend in the innovative work exercises on the lookout and ascend in the interest from arising economies will additionally set out new open doors for the Medical Automation Market in the conjecture time of 2021-2028.

The market report is segmented into the application by the following categories:

Global Medical Automation Market, By Component (Equipment, Software, Services), Type (Automated Prescription Formulation and Dispensing, Automated Health Assessment and Monitoring, Automated Imaging and Image Analysis, Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource and Personnel Tracking, Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices, Automated Therapeutic (Nonsurgical) Procedures and Automated Laboratory Testing and Analysis), Application (Diagnostics & Monitoring, Therapeutics, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Medical Logistics & Training and Others), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Center, Pharmacies, Research Labs & Institutes, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS), Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Online Sales and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

In any case, lacking information about Medical Automation Market in some agricultural nations and patent expiry from many organizations and presentation of nonexclusive medications of marked variant are the main considerations among others going about as restrictions, and will additionally challenge the Medical Automation Market in the conjecture time frame referenced previously.

