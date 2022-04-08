Marché de l’asphalte du bâtiment : analyse et prévisions avec introduction du produit, tendances des développements récents, analyse du TCAC, principaux acteurs, parties prenantes, ventes et revenus

Un rapport crédible sur le marché de l’asphalte de construction met en évidence la dynamique du marché clé de l’industrie des études de marché sur les ponts de données et couvre les données historiques, les tendances actuelles du marché, l’environnement, l’innovation technologique, les technologies à venir et les progrès techniques dans l’industrie connexe. Il s’agit d’un rapport professionnel et détaillé axé sur les moteurs primaires et secondaires, la part de marché, la taille du marché, le volume des ventes, les principaux segments et l’analyse géographique. Pour atteindre la connaissance de tous les facteurs ci-dessus, ce rapport de marché transparent, complet et suprême est généré. Lors de la formulation du rapport d’activité sur le marché de l’asphalte de construction, une analyse de marché détaillée a été réalisée avec les contributions d’experts de l’industrie.

Le marché de l’asphalte pour la construction atteindra une valeur estimée à 20,54 milliards USD et croîtra à un taux de 5,60 % pour la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. L’augmentation de la population urbaine est un facteur vital qui stimule la croissance du marché de l’asphalte pour la construction.

Nouryon, Dow, Arkema, Honeywell International Inc, Evonik Industries, Huntsman International LLC, KRATON CORPORATION, Sasol, Ingevity, ArrMaz, BASF SE, KAO CORPORATION, Akzo Nobel NV, Berkshire Engineering, Engineered Additives LLC, Royal Dutch Shell, Owens Corning

By Type (Polymer-Modified Bitumen, Bitumen Emulsion, Cutback Emulsion, Oxidized Emulsion), Application (Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings)

Building Asphalt Market Overview Building Asphalt Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers Building Asphalt Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Building Asphalt Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Building Asphalt Market Industry Analysis by Application Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis Building Asphalt Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Market Effect Factors Analysis

TABLE of CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Size and Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Partie 09 : Paysage client

Partie 10 : Paysage régional

Partie 11 : Cadre décisionnel

Partie 12 : Moteurs et défis

Facteurs de marché

Partie 13 : Tendances du marché

Partie 14 : Paysage des fournisseurs

Partie 15 : Analyse des fournisseurs

Fournisseurs couverts

Classement des fournisseurs

Positionnement sur le marché des fournisseurs

Partie 16 : Annexe

