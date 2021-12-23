Marché de l’acide propionique et de ses dérivés 2021 : prévisions d’analyse d’opportunités commerciales impressionnantes d’ici 2027

The study report market worldwide on propionic acid and its derivatives guide the organization to obtain vital information about competitors, economic, demographic, current market trends and customer spending patterns. This marketing report provides real-world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous collection of data from non-public sources to better provide businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, layout and growth of the industry including key sensitivities and success factors.

The propionic acid and derivatives market is expected to witness the market growth during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market grows at a CAGR of 6.1% during the period forecast from 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 22 86 686.37 thousand by 2027. The growing demand from manufacturers of animal feed and food preservatives is driving the growth of the market for propionic acid and its derivatives.

Some of the major companies influencing this market are: Kemin Industries, Inc., AM FOOD CHEMICAL CO., LIMITED, Perstorp, BASF SE, Biomin, Dow, Impextraco NV, Palital Feed Additives BV, Macco Organiques Inc., Finoric LLC, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Niacet, Monarch Chemicals Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Cayman Chemical, NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, Trouw Nutrition USA, LLC., Daicel Corporation and Krishna Chemicals among other domestic and global players.

Key trends in the propionic acid and its derivatives market:

– The report identifies, determines, and forecasts the segments of the global Propionic Acid and Derivatives market on the basis of their type, sub-type, technology used, applications, end-users, and regions.

– Industry to Industry holds the largest market share of propionic acid and its derivatives

– It examines the micro-markets according to their growth trends, their development models, their future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

– Regional / geographic demand should drive growth

– Growing adoption of market segments in this growth

– North America, Europe is expected to experience higher growth rate during the forecast period

– It studies competitive developments such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), research and development (R&D) activities, product developments and expansions in the global Propionic Acid and Derivatives market.

Detailed Report on Propionic Acid and Its Derivatives Market: Target Audience

Manufacturers of propionic acid and derivatives

Downstream suppliers and end users

Traders, distributors and resellers of propionic acid and its derivatives

Associations and research organizations in the propionic acid and its derivatives industry

Product managers, propionic acid and derivatives industry administrator, C-level industry executives

Market studies and consulting firms

Drives the global segmentation of the PROPIONIC ACID AND DERIVATIVES market:

By Product (Propionic Acid, Derivatives),

Grade (industrial grade / technical grade, food grade, food grade, pharmaceutical grade),

Form (dry, liquid),

Type (encapsulated, non-encapsulated),

Source (Natural, Synthetic),

Application (food and drink, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, home and personal care, agriculture, industry and others),

Regions Covered by the Propionic Acid and Derivatives Market Report 2021:

North America: United States, Canada and Mexico.

South and Central America: Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗- 𝟭𝟵: –

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic since December 2019, has had a major effect on the growth of the global market for propionic acid and its derivatives, owing to the unavailability of required manual labor and strict travel rules in the world, which have restricted the circulation of raw materials and finished products. Additionally, sudden business closures and social distancing laws have also affected work in manufacturing, which in turn has affected the global market for propionic acid and its derivatives.

