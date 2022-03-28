Marché de la transcriptomique spatiale 2022 Taille, part, croissance, tendances, analyse régionale, acteurs clés avec prévisions régionales jusqu’en 2029

Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Scenario

Transcriptomics is the collection and analysis of transcriptomes of various types of cells or tissues of the organism. It is used to understand the genetic parameter of a specific cell type. It can present valuable data on important biological procedures behind the maintenance and cell functionality.

The high adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics in drug discovery and development is amongst the important factor expected to intensify the growth and demand of spatial transcriptomics market. In addition, the introduction of novel products and increasing R&D investments and public-private funding are also expected contributes to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the rise in the increasing consciousness about disease administration and drug discovery and novel product introductions are also likely to enhance the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high adoption of solutions for spatial profiling in cancer research, associated with a rising focus on genomics-based R&D are also amongst the significant factors expected to fuel the growth of the spatial transcriptomics market.

The rapid rise in the use of spatial omics for biomarker identification, high investments in disease pathology research and rise in the focus on transcriptomics R&D are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the spatial transcriptomics market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Scope of the Report

By Technology (Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization, Sequencing Technologies, Microscopy-based RNA Imaging, Others)

By Product and Services (Consumables, Instruments, Software, Services), Application (Translational Research, Drug Discovery and Development, Others)

By End User (Government Institutes and Academic Centers, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies)

Some of The Key Players Covered in the Spatial Transcriptomics Market:

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc

10x Genomics

Horizon Discovery Ltd

Illumina Inc.

NanoString, Thermo Fisher Scientific

S2 Genomics, Inc

Tecan Trading AG

Seven Bridges Genomics

Merck & Co., Inc

Bio-Techne

Bio-Rad Laboratories

….

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Spatial Transcriptomics market.

What Our Report Offers:

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Research Scope with Types and Applications

Production and Consumption Analysis by Regions

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Sales and Revenue Estimates by Regions

Competition by Manufacturers with Geographical Distribution, Expansion Plans

Spatial Transcriptomics Market Size, Share and Growth Trends Analysis

Breakdown Data by Different Country and Regions

Company Profiles with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis

Product Pricing Factors and Trends

Import/Export Product Consumption

Market Growth in Terms of Revenue Generation

Key Points Covered in Spatial Transcriptomics Market Report:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Spatial Transcriptomics, Applications of Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

……

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Spatial Transcriptomics by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Spatial Transcriptomics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Spatial Transcriptomics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Global Spatial Transcriptomics Market Scope and Market Size

Spatial transcriptomics market is segmented on the basis of technology, product and services, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the spatial transcriptomics market is segmented into immunohistochemistry (IHC), in situ hybridization, sequencing technologies, microscopy-based RNA imaging and others.

The product and services of the spatial transcriptomics market is segmented into consumables, instruments, software and services.

Based on application, the spatial transcriptomics market is segmented into research, drug discovery and development and others.

On the basis of end user, the spatial transcriptomics market is segmented into government institutes and academic centers, contract research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Regions and Country Level Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Spatial Transcriptomics markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2029, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The Spatial Transcriptomics market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Spatial Transcriptomics market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the global Spatial Transcriptomics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Spatial Transcriptomics market?

Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Spatial Transcriptomics market?

