Marché de la transcription médicale 2022 – Faits saillants par type et utilisateurs finaux, prévisions de croissance phénoménale jusqu’en 2028

L’omniprésence croissante de différents troubles persistants, tels que le mélanome, les troubles cardiovasculaires et le diabète, a constamment influencé une augmentation du nombre de documents médicaux produits dans les cliniques. Les informations en plein essor parmi les entreprises concernant les avantages des dossiers de santé électroniques dans la conservation des données ont une influence affirmée sur le marché à travers le monde. En dehors de cela, les entreprises ont commencé à accepter les technologies les plus avancées, telles que le formatage de rapport instantané, l’identification audio et la normalisation ADT, qui peuvent convertir la traduction de documents vocaux en données automatisées basées sur du texte. Certaines techniques ont pour avantage de diminuer le temps nécessaire à la transcription et d’augmenter la précision globale. Par ailleurs, avec l’accumulation de l’incertitude de l’administration ou de la fraude des informations médicales agit comme un frein à la croissance du marché. Les organisations avancées ont lancé des technologies de cryptage supérieures qui constitueront une opportunité de croissance du marché.

Global Medical Transcription Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Medical Transcription Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

By Services Type (History and Physical Report, Discharge Summary, Operative Note or Report, Consultation Report, Pathology Report, Radiology Report, and Others)

By Technology (Electronic Medical Records/Electronic Health Record (EMR/EHR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Radiology Information System (RIS), Speech Recognition Technology (SRT), and Others)

By Mode of Procurement (Outsourcing, Offshoring, Both), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Medical Centers, and Others)

Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Acusis LLC

Transcend Services

Nuance Communications, Inc

MModal LLC

iMedX, Inc

Global Medical Transcription LLC

nThrive, Inc.

MTBC, Inc

Medi-Script Plus

TransTech Medical Solutions LLC

….

According to the Regional Segmentation the Medical Transcription Market provides the Information covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Medical Transcription Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Medical Transcription market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Global Medical Transcription Market Scope and Market Size

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of services type, technology, mode of procurement and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of services type into history and physical report, discharge summary, operative note or report, consultation report, pathology report, radiology report, and others.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of technology into electronic medical records/electronic health record (EMR/EHR), picture archiving and communication system (PACS), radiology information system (RIS), speech recognition technology (SRT), and others.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of mode of procurement into outsourcing, offshoring, and both.

Medical transcription market is segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, clinics, clinical laboratories, academic medical centers, and others.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Medical Transcription market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

