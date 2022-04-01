Marché de la toiture liquide 2022 Analyse de l’industrie, taille, part, croissance, tendances et prévisions 2029

En utilisant le rapport gagnant sur le marché des toitures liquides , les conditions générales du marché, les tendances et tendances existantes dans l’industrie des études de marché sur les ponts de données peuvent être découvertes. Ce rapport d’étude de marché présente un aperçu complet du marché où il identifie les tendances de l’industrie, détermine la notoriété et l’influence de la marque, fournit des informations sur l’industrie et offre une veille concurrentielle. Le rapport comprend des informations remarquables ainsi que des conjectures futures et une analyse du marché point par point aux niveaux mondial, régional et local pour l’industrie des études de marché sur les ponts de données. Le rapport de haute qualité sur le marché des toitures liquides a été conçu avec une exactitude et des connaissances approfondies qui aident l’entreprise à se développer et se traduisent désormais par une croissance des revenus.

Le marché des toitures liquides atteindra une valorisation estimée à 11,41 milliards USD d’ici 2027, tout en enregistrant cette croissance à un taux de 7,20% pour la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. L’augmentation de la demande d’activités de gestion de l’eau dans le monde devrait créer de nouvelles opportunités pour le marché. .

The major players covered in the liquid roofing market report are BASF SE, Dow, Saint-Gobain Weber, 3M, Sika AG, KRATON CORPORATION., GAF, Kemper System Ltd, Johns Manville, LRWA, Polyroof Products, KM COATINGS., Apollo Roofing Solutions Ltd., John Flowers Ltd, Proctor Roofing, Widopan Produkte GmbH., among other domestic and global players.

The major players covered in the liquid roofing market report are BASF SE, Dow, Saint-Gobain Weber, 3M, Sika AG, KRATON CORPORATION., GAF, Kemper System Ltd, Johns Manville, LRWA, Polyroof Products, KM COATINGS., Apollo Roofing Solutions Ltd., John Flowers Ltd, Proctor Roofing, Widopan Produkte GmbH., among other domestic and global players.

Liquid Roofing Market and Market Size

Global Liquid Roofing Market, By Type (Polyurethane Coatings, Acrylic Coatings, PU/Acrylic Hybrids, Bituminous Coatings, Silicone Coatings, Modified Silane Polymers, EPDM Rubbers, Elastomeric Membranes, Cementitious Membranes, Epoxy Coatings), Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Public Infrastructure, Industrial Facilities), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

This report gives a forward-looking prospect of various factors driving or restraining market growth. It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics. It gives a six-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

Liquid Roofing Market Overview Liquid Roofing Market Industry Competition by Manufacturers Liquid Roofing Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Liquid Roofing Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Liquid Roofing Market Industry Analysis by Application Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis Liquid Roofing Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Market Effect Factors Analysis

