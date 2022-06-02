Marché de la thérapie au laser | Perspectives, croissance par principales entreprises, régions, types, applications, moteurs, tendances et prévisions d’ici 2028

laser therapy market will exhibit a CAGR of around 9.8% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

A laser therapy is a medical treatment that involves application of low level and high level beams on the surface of the body to deal with problems such as body pain, cancer symptoms, kidney stones and tumours. LASER stands for light amplification by stimulated emitted radiations. Laser therapy involves the mechanism of photobiomodulation where the photons enter and interact with the tissue. This interaction results in the increase of cellular metabolism and helps to reduce to pain and inflammation in the body. The laser therapies are used in many areas such as cosmetic surgery, dental surgery, and refractive eye surgery and so on. Apart from these, a laser therapy can be used on all parts of the body.

Rising consumer preference for innovative and non-invasive laser based technologies will foster the demand for laser therapies across the globe. Increasing number of geriatric population will further induce inn the demand for this technology as it helps to reduce pain and inflammation in the body. Rising eye disorders too will bolster the laser therapy market growth. Increase in the personal disposable income and increased demand for cosmetic surgeries will further create more lucrative opportunities for growth of laser therapy market.

However, high costs involved in the installation and maintenance of the technology will dampen the growth of the market. Further, stringent regulations imposed by the government on the acquisition and installation of the technology will slow down the market growth rate. High rate of failure of laser based surgical procedures coupled with the side effects of undergoing a laser therapy will further come as an obstruction in the way of growth of the market.

The major players covered in the laser therapy market report are IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis., Ellex Medical (Ellex), CryoLife, Inc., Novartis AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BIOLASE, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Candela Medical, amdlasers., CAO Group, Inc., Fotona, Danaher., LightScalpel, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD., Zolar Technology & Mfg Co. Inc., FONA Dental, s.r.o., Convergent Dental and Great Plains Technologies among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The laser therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the laser therapy market is segmented into diode lasers, solid state lasers, liquid lasers, semiconductor lasers, gas lasers, dye lasers and others.

On the basis of application, the laser therapy market is segmented into dermatology and aesthetics, surgery, gynaecology, dental, urology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular and others.

On the basis of end users, the laser therapy market is segmented into hospitals, specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centres and others.

The countries covered in the laser therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been dominating the laser therapy market until now and will continue to witness an upsurge in its global market share. This is because of the prevalence of high demand for cosmetic surgeries across countries in this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand will project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness for adoption of non-invasive laser therapies over invasive therapies coupled with the rising geriatric population. Also, rise in the personal disposable income will further induce the demand for laser therapies in this region.

The country section of the laser therapy market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

