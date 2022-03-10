Marché de la télésanté vétérinaire 2022 par chiffre d’affaires mondial de l’industrie, tendance actuelle, taille, part, concurrence, croissance, prix, profit, capacité et prévisions futures jusqu’en 2022 à 2029-DBMR Updates

Qu’est-ce qui permet à Agora, Animan Technologies Inc., LINKYVET, Oncura Partners, TeleVet., VetChat services Pty Ltd, VetCT et VETOCLOCK de gagner un avantage concurrentiel sur le marché mondial de la télésanté vétérinaire et de se tenir au courant des opportunités commerciales disponibles dans divers segments et territoires émergents .

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Veterinary Telehealth Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 18.70% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Rising prevalence of zoonotic disorders, increased focus on research and development proficiencies in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced IT healthcare technologies, rising livestock population around the globe and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of veterinary telehealth market.

Scope / Segmentation of the Veterinary Telehealth Market

By Animal Type (Livestock and Companion)

By Service Type (Telemedicine, Teleconsulting, Telemonitoring and Others)

By Application (Computed Tomography (CT) Reporting, Radiographic Reporting, X-Ray and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Advice, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Reporting and Others)

It is obvious that maintaining status quo will not drive growth, henceforth lot of Veterinary Telehealth Manufacturers of seen entering new markets, then looking for top and bottom-line growth from overseas investments. Data Bridge Market Research have covered 20+ Country level analysis in Global Veterinary Telehealth Market Regional Coverage.

Geographically, the global version of Veterinary Telehealth Market report covers following regions and country

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Veterinary Telehealth Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Veterinary Telehealth in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

List of Companies Profiled in the Veterinary Telehealth Market Report are:

Agora



Animan Technologies Inc



LINKYVET



Oncura Partners



TeleVet



VetChat services Pty Ltd



VetCT



VETOCLOCK



WellHaven Pet Health



Petriage

Data Source & Research Methodology:

Our analysts drafted the report by gathering information through primary (through surveys and interviews) and secondary (included industry body databases, reputable paid sources, and trade journals) methods of data collection. The report encompasses an exhaustive qualitative and quantitative evaluation. The study includes growth trends, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulations and governmental policies.

Against challenges Faced by Industry, Veterinary Telehealth Market Study discuss and shed light on:

— The resulting overview to understand why and how the Global Veterinary Telehealth industry is expected to change.

— Where the Veterinary Telehealth industry is heading and what are the top priorities. To elaborate it, Data Bridge Market Research turned to the manufacturers to draw insights like financial analysis, the survey of Veterinary Telehealth companies, and from interviews with upstream suppliers and downstream buyers and industry experts.

— How Veterinary Telehealth company in this diverse set of players can best navigate the emerging new industry landscape and develop strategy to gain market position.

Overview of the Veterinary Telehealth Market

Telehealth is a technology that is used by the medical practitioners and the medical assistance receivers to comprehend with the health information, education or care remotely. Telehealth offers the communication of technology from one site to another to improve a patient’s clinical health status. The technology offers monitoring of patients who are not at the same location as the health care provider. Increasing technological advancements have led to the application of telehealth by the veterinaries.

Upsurge in the cases of chronic disease and disorder in animals is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Rising adoption of artificial intelligence and internet of things in the medical field is another market growth determinant. Ever- rising technological advancement and innovation of new instruments, surging cases of diabetes, kidney diseases, spinal disc problems, and blood pressure related issues and increasing adoption of next generation and latest technologies by the veterinaries will further generate lucrative market growth opportunities.

Global Veterinary Telehealth Market Scope and Market Size

The veterinary telehealth market is segmented on the basis of animal type, service type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of animal type, the veterinary telehealth market has been segmented into livestock and companion. Livestock segment is sub-segmented into cattle, pigs, poultry and others. Companion segment is sub-segmented into feline, equine, canine and others.

Based on service type, the veterinary telehealth market has been segmented into telemedicine, teleconsulting, telemonitoring and others.

The veterinary telehealth market has been segmented on the basis of application into computed tomography (CT) reporting, radiographic reporting, x-ray and picture archiving and communication system (PACS) advice, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) reporting and others.

Extract from Table of Content of Veterinary Telehealth Market:

Introduction

a. Study Assumptions

b. Scope Of the Study

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

a. Market Drivers

b. Market Restraints

c. Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation

6. Competitive Landscape

a. Vendor Market Share

b. Company Profiles

7. Market Opportunities and Future Trends

8. Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

9. Marketing Strategy Analysis ……..Continued…!

