Marché de la télésanté mentale: moteurs, contraintes, opportunités et menaces 2022-2028

Le rapport d’activité Global Telemental Health est une enquête approfondie du scénario actuel du marché mondial, qui couvre plusieurs dynamiques de marché. De plus, pour les entreprises, il est le plus important de connaître les demandes, les préférences, les attitudes des consommateurs et leurs goûts changeants vis-à-vis du produit spécifique qui peuvent être étudiés via ce rapport. Les autres paramètres clés du marché vont des perspectives de l’industrie en ce qui concerne les facteurs critiques de succès (CSF), la dynamique de l’industrie qui couvre principalement les moteurs et les contraintes, la segmentation du marché et l’analyse de la chaîne de valeur, les opportunités clés, les perspectives d’application et de technologie, les informations régionales ou géographiques, le pays. analyse de niveau, profils d’entreprise clés, paysage concurrentiel, analyse de la part de marché de l’entreprise. Un large éventail de télésanté mentaleLe rapport d’étude de marché évalue le taux de croissance et la valeur marchande de l’industrie de la télémédecine en fonction de la dynamique du marché et des facteurs inducteurs de croissance.

Le marché de la télésanté mentale devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché est en croissance avec un TCAC de 33,95 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028.

Les principaux acteurs qui dominent le marché dans le monde sont :

Systèmes Cisco, Inc

Télémédecine mondiale AMD, Inc

Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltée

Medtronic

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltée

Société McKesson

Royal Philips SA

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

InTouch Technologies, Inc

Resideo Technologies, Inc

BioTelemetry, Inc

OBS Médical Ltée

Puits américain

Empower Interactive, Inc

MDLIVE Inc

TalkSession Inc

Talkspace

Centre de thérapie virtuel, LLC

Teladoc, Inc

WeCounsel

Telemental Health Market Segmentation:

By Mental Disorders (Panic disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Depression, Posttraumatic Stress Disorder)

By Type (Telepsychology, Telepsychiatry, Telebehavioral Health)

By Component (Services, Software, Hardware, RPM, Real-Time)

By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, On-Premise Delivery Mode)

By End-User (Providers, Payers and Patients)

Significant Highlights of the Report:

– Centered Study on Strategy, Development & market Scenario

– Global Top Companies Share Analysis in Telemental Health Market

– Achieve strategic insights on competitor information to develop powerful industry growth

– Identify emerging players and create effective counter-strategies to cross the competitive edge

– Identify crucial and various product types/distribution channel offering provided by major players for Telemental Health market growth

Telemental Health Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

In this report, the study analysis was given on a worldwide scale, for instance, present and traditional Telemental Health growth analysis, competitive analysis, and also the growth prospects of the central regions. The report gives an exhaustive investigation of this market at country & regional levels, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments, from sales, revenue and consumption. A quantitative and qualitative analysis of the main players in related regions is introduced, from the perspective of sales, revenue and price.

