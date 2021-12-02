Marché de la radiographie numérique dentaire Recherche approfondie avec les facteurs déterminants de l’industrie et les prévisions 2021-2028

Le marché mondial de la radiographie numérique dentaire devrait passer de sa valeur initiale estimée de 2 791,18 millions USD en 2018 à une valeur estimée de 5 428,32 millions USD d’ici 2026, enregistrant un TCAC de 8,67% au cours de la période de prévision 2019-2026.

Marché mondial de la radiographie numérique dentaire, par produit (systèmes de radiographie numériques, systèmes de radiographie analogiques), type (systèmes de radiographie extra-oraux, systèmes de radiographie intra-oraux, systèmes de radiographie hybrides), application (diagnostic, thérapeutique , cosmétique, médico-légale), utilisateur final (hôpitaux et cliniques dentaires, instituts universitaires et de recherche dentaires, laboratoires médico-légaux), géographie (Amérique du Nord, Amérique du Sud, Europe, Asie-Pacifique, Moyen-Orient et Afrique) – Tendances et prévisions de l’industrie à 2026

Téléchargez GRATUITEMENT un exemple de copie PDF du rapport@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dental-digital-x-ray-market

Analyse concurrentielle : marché mondial de la radiographie numérique dentaire

Le marché mondial de la radiographie numérique dentaire est très fragmenté et les principaux acteurs ont utilisé diverses stratégies telles que des lancements de nouveaux produits, des extensions, des accords, des coentreprises, des partenariats, des acquisitions et autres pour accroître leur empreinte sur ce marché. Le rapport comprend les parts de marché du marché de la radiographie numérique dentaire pour le monde, l’Europe, l’Amérique du Nord, l’Asie-Pacifique, l’Amérique du Sud, le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique.

Concurrents clés du marché : marché mondial de la radiographie numérique dentaire

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the dental digital x-ray market are Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy , Vatech , LED Apteryx Inc., The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation , Air Techniques, Inc., and CEFLA s.c., KaVo Dental., SUNI, SOREDEX, DEXIS, ONEX.

This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of Dental digital X-Ray in these populations. Continuous increase of oral cancer and the dental cavity in children also rising the demand of using advanced treatments in dentistry.

Market Definition:

Dental digital X-Ray can be done for diagnosis of disorders and diseases of oral and teeth. Teeth and bone absorb X-rays and form an image. It passes easily through gums and cheeks as these are softer tissues. Dental digital X-Ray is able to detect abnormalities accurately which are not visible by conventional routine dental examination. This x-ray equipment is intended for a number of applications for example tooth roots glancing, cavities detection, checking status of a developing tooth and abnormal bone or teeth densities.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from dental problems

Increasing number of dental problems has increased the demand for these instruments

Requires less diagnosis time and a cost saving process

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver like use of Cone-Beam Computed Tomography

Market Restraints:

High cost of Digital X-Ray instruments is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint

Complex government regulation and lack of reimbursement

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

Market Segmentation:

By type:- Extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems and hybrid X-ray systems.

Extraoral X-Ray system sub segment:- Panoramic/cephalometric systems and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems.

Intraoral X-Ray system sub segment:- Digital sensors and photostimulable phosphor (PSP) systems.

On the basis of application:- Diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic and forensic.

On the basis of end user:- Hospitals, dental clinics, dental academic & research institutes and forensic laboratories.

Sur la base de la géographie :- Amérique du Nord et Amérique du Sud, Europe, Asie-Pacifique et Moyen-Orient et Afrique. Certains des principaux pays couverts dans ce rapport sont les États-Unis, le Canada, l’Allemagne, la France, le Royaume-Uni, les Pays-Bas, la Suisse, la Turquie, la Russie, la Chine, l’Inde, la Corée du Sud, le Japon, l’Australie, Singapour, l’Arabie saoudite, l’Afrique du Sud et le Brésil parmi autres.

En 2017, l’Amérique du Nord devrait dominer le marché.

Commandez une copie de ce rapport de recherche @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-dental-digital-x-ray-market

À propos de l’étude de marché sur les ponts de données :

Data Bridge Market Research s’est présenté comme une société d’études de marché et de conseil non conventionnelle et néotérique avec un niveau de résilience et des approches intégrées sans précédent. Nous sommes déterminés à dénicher les meilleures opportunités de marché et à promouvoir des informations efficaces pour que votre entreprise prospère sur le marché. Data Bridge s’efforce de fournir des solutions appropriées aux défis commerciaux complexes et initie un processus de prise de décision sans effort.

Contact:

Étude de marché sur les ponts de données

Tél. : +1-888-387-2818

Courriel : sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com