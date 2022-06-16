Marché de la poudre d’oignon: portée mondiale de l’industrie, stratégies commerciales, moteurs, retenue, opportunités, défis, analyse concurrentielle

Analyse du marché et aperçu du marché mondial de la poudre d’oignon

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché de la poudre d’oignon qui était évalué à 9,87 milliards USD en 2021 et devrait atteindre la valeur de 11,02 milliards USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 6,92% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Dans le période de prévision, le marché mondial a augmenté en raison de la demande accrue de produits alimentaires prêts à consommer tels que les nouilles, les soupes, les sauces, les pizzas et les pâtes.

Market Scope and Onion Powder Market

Some of the major players operating in the onion powder market are:

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Bunge Limited (US)

Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US)

McCormick & Company (US)

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Blendex Company (US)

Breading & Coating Ltd (UK)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Euroma (Netherlands)

House-Autry Mills (US)

BRATA Produktions (Germany)

Solina Group (France)

Prima Limited (Singapore)

Bowman Ingredients (UK)

Coalescence LLC (US)

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

⦿ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

⦿ Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

⦿ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

⦿ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

⦿ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents: Global Onion Powder Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Market Overview

6 Covid-19 Impact on Global Onion Powder Market in Healthcare Industry

7 Onion Powder Market, by Product Type

8 Global Onion Powder Market, by Modality

9 Global Onion Powder Market, by Type

10 Global Onion Powder Market, by Mode

11 Global Onion Powder Market, by End User

12 Global Onion Powder Market, by Geography

13 Global Onion Powder Market, Company Landscape

14 Swot Analysis

15 Company Profiles

16 Questionnaire

17 Related Report

Important Questions Answered

What is the growth potential of the Onion Powder Market?

Which company is currently leading the Onion Powder Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?

Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?

How will the competitive landscape change in the future?

What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?

What will be the total production and consumption in the Onion Powder Market by 2030?

Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Onion Powder Market?

Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?

Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?

