Marché de la méditation: perspective de l’industrie, analyse complète, taille, part, croissance, segment, tendances et prévisions, 2029

Global meditation market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global meditation market is growing with a CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 20,532.44 million by 2029 from USD 5,295.07 million in 2022. Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovation and technologies are major drivers which are expected to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Meditation can be defined as a set of techniques that are intended to encourage a heightened state of awareness, focused attention and relieve stress. Meditation is also a consciousness- changing technique that has been shown to have a wide number of benefits on psychological well-being.

Meditation is a mind and body practice that has a long history of use for increasing calmness and physical relaxation, improving psychological balance, coping with illness, and enhancing overall health and well-being. Many studies have been conducted to look at how meditation may be helpful for a variety of conditions, such as high blood pressure, certain psychological disorders, and pain. A number of studies also have helped researchers learn how meditation might work and how it affects the brain.

Guided meditations are an excellent tool for beginners, as they provide a focal point and gentle instruction to help you connect and let go of self-judgment.

A growing number of people are affected with by the mental disorders which demand highly effective and advanced treatment to reduce the number of patients affected with mental disorders. The healthcare systems need highly effective apps and programs to alleviate the mental conditions of patients. Therefore, the major market players are highly focusing on app launches and product approvals. The increase research & development investment for innovative apps development and growing awareness about meditation in people have accelerated the need for meditation apps. The rising prevalence of mental disorders along with surging volume of mental disorders is also propelling the growth of the market.

Availability of alternative medicines is anticipated to hinder market growth in the projected period. Soaring number of apps service manufacturers is an opportunity for this market and is expected to impel the market growth. Difficulty in adopting meditation is a challenge for this market.

The global meditation market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Meditation Market Scope and Market Size

The global meditation market is segmented on the basis of product, meditation type, indication, type, age group, usage, information source, and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the global meditation market is segmented into apps, websites, books, online courses, yoga centers, meditation programs, workshops. In 2022, apps, websites, books, segment is expected to dominate the market as these are easily accessible and user-friendly for beginners.

On the basis of meditation type, the global meditation market is segmented into progressive relaxation/body scan meditation, mindfulness meditation, breath awareness meditation, spiritual meditation/ transcendental meditation, zen meditation, kundalini yoga, and metta meditation. In 2022, progressive relaxation/body scan meditation segment is expected to dominate the market because progressive relaxation yields a variety of benefits, including the development of a feeling of well-being, lowered blood pressure, decreased muscle tension, thereby reducing the body’s need for oxygen and reducing fatigue and anxiety.

On the basis of indication, the global meditation market is segmented into mental condition (stress/ anxiety disorders/mood disorders/depression) and physical condition (pain/insomnia/asthma/substance abuse/pregnancy). In 2022, mental condition segment is expected to dominate owing rising prevalence of mental disorders.

On the basis of type, the global meditation market is segmented into open monitoring, focused attention, self-transcending meditation. In 2022, open monitoring segment is expected to dominate owing to benefits it renders to the user such as stress relief, better thinking, increased emotional intelligence, and the ability to overcome mental biases.

On the basis of age group, the global meditation market is segmented into adult and children. In 2022, adult segment is expected to dominate the market because relatively adults are gravitating more towards meditation practices as it provides a sense of calm, peace, and balance that can benefit both emotional well-being and the overall health.

On the basis of usage, the global meditation market is segmented into individual and group. In 2022, individual segment expected to dominate the market because it allows one to choose for the variables of one’s meditative practice: duration, space, and degree of silence.

On the basis of information source, the global meditation market is segmented into internet and books/newspaper/articles. In 2022, internet segment is expected to dominate the market owing to worldwide easy accessibility of the internet and the availability of plenty of information on the internet about different types of meditation.

On the basis of end use, the global meditation market is segmented into home setting, meditation centers, corporates/schools/colleges. In 2022, home setting segment is expected to dominate the market because of outbreak of coronavirus pandemic which restricted the outdoor movements and surging pool of mental disorders patients.

Global Meditation Market Country Level Analysis

The global meditation market is segmented on the basis of product, meditation type, indication, type, age group, usage, information source, and end use.

Countries covered in the global meditation market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These regions are further segmented into major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Italy, Spain, Russia, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain Russia, Netherland, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global meditation market due to rising technological advancement in the region and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to growing awareness about meditation among people in the region. The Asia-Pacific is dominating in the market and leading the growth in the global meditation market due to The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the high prevalence of mental disorders and flourishing yoga centers and meditation programs. China is dominating the Asia-Pacific market due to rising disposable income in the country. The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to technological advancements in the region. Germany is dominating the Europe market owing to a large number of players in the market. The meditation market by product segment in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate and it is dominating the North America region in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of rising innovation and technologies. The U.S. is leading the market in North America region and apps, websites, books segment is dominating the country due to the rising demand for meditation apps for the treatment for mental disorders. In addition, apps, websites, books segment is dominating in U.K., which is leading in the Europe region owing to the presence more number of users in the country.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Prevalence of Mental Disorders and Escalation in Innovations and Technologies in the Global Meditation Market Are Creating New Opportunities for Players

The global meditation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with the global meditation market sales, impact of advancement in the global meditation market and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the global meditation market. The data is available for historic period 2011 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and Global Meditation Market Share Analysis

Global meditation market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width, and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global meditation market.

Major players covered in the report are Smiling Mind, Inner Explorer Inc., Committee for Children, Stop, Breathe & Think PBC, Simple Habit, Inc., Calm, Headspace Inc., Inscape, Insight Network Inc., Waking Up, LLC, FeelVeryBien, s.a.s., MEDITOPIA, BetterMe, Aura Health, Sanity & Self, TEN PERCENT HAPPIER, Inward Inc, Portal Labs Ltd., MOBIO INTERACTIVE, MindfulnessEverywhere among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

