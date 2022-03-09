Marché de la gestion numérique du diabète par croissance des entreprises, tendance, taille, part, demande, segmentation, principaux acteurs clés, rapport sur les prévisions d’expansion des revenus et de l’industrie

Une recherche récente sur le rapport « Gestion numérique du diabète Market » montre une analyse approfondie des principaux acteurs critiques du marché avec une dynamique de marché en évolution rapide et des scénarios actuels avec l’impact de divers facteurs de croissance de l’industrie. Le rapport sur le marché de la gestion numérique du diabète présente des informations sur les segments et sous-segments qui contiennent les innovations récentes, les tendances futures, les facteurs de croissance actuels et les développements par rapport à leurs concurrents. Ce rapport est une analyse complète méticuleuse des aspects cruciaux du marché, y compris l’analyse de la concurrence, les estimations actuelles, historiques et futures du marché et les prévisions du marché de la gestion numérique du diabète.

Rapport sur le marché mondial de la gestion numérique du diabète 2020 englobe une connaissance et des informations infinies sur la définition, les classifications, les applications et les engagements du marché et explique également les moteurs et les contraintes du marché qui sont obtenus à partir de l'analyse SWOT.

Overview: Digital diabetes devices are combine diabetes monitoring hardware, mobile software and big data cloud computing infrastructure. Smart glucose monitor is a wireless blood glucose monitor which measures and provides information about the blood glucose data to iOS or Android mobile device. It is used in self-monitoring of blood glucose level in the blood. Digital diabetes devices are of different types such as smart glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps, diabetes & blood glucose tracking apps, weight & diet management apps and many other. Continuous glucose monitoring systems is a method to track glucose level at the day and night. CGM measure glucose at regular intervals at 24 hours, a day and translate the reading into dynamic data, generating glucose direction and rate of change reports. The CGM system work through a small sensor insert into skin, usually on belly or arm part of patients. The sensor usually measure interstitial glucose level, which is the glucose found in the fluid between the cells. The sensor tests glucose every few minutes. A transmitter wirelessly sends information to a monitor. The monitor may be a part of an insulin pump or a separate device, which can easily carry in pocket.

With the wide ranging Digital Diabetes Management Market report, it becomes easy to collect industry information more quickly. This market study analyses the market status, size, demand, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Digital Diabetes Management Market are shown below:

By Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services)

By Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices)

By End User (Home Care Settings, Diabetes Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others)

List of Companies Profiled in the Digital Diabetes Management Market Report are:

Abbott

PHC Holdings Corporation

WellDoc, Inc

Sanofi

Dexcom, Inc

DarioHealth

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care

Lifescan Inc

Agamatrix

……

Digital Diabetes Management Report displays data on key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report highlights current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the effect of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Scope and Market Size

Global digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, diabetes management apps, end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services. In 2019 devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2019, LifeScan Inc. announced result of OneTouch Select Plus, a blood glucose monitoring system which showed that long term clinical accuracy of the OneTouch Select Plus blood glucose test strip platform and highlights the products consistently accurate performance.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices. In 2019 wearable devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, In October, AgaMatrix Inc and Arcadia Group announced strategic partnership for blood glucose monitoring (BGM) technology. By this partnership, company strengthen the brand portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, others. In 2019, home care settings segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In Feburary 2019, Glooko Inc launched their integration with the Novo Nordisk connected insulin pen on company Diasend platform.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Diabetes Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Diabetes Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Diabetes Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Diabetes Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Diabetes Management Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Diabetes Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Digital Diabetes Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

