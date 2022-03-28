Marché de la gestion des établissements de santé 2022 Taille, part, croissance, tendances, analyse régionale, acteurs clés, prévisions d’impact du COVID-19 par secteur de la santé avec prévisions régionales jusqu’en 2029

DBMR a ajouté un document de recherche complet de plus de 350 pages sur le « marché mondial de la gestion des établissements de santé Share, Size, Industry Report’ avec des informations détaillées sur les facteurs et les stratégies de croissance. Le rapport sur la gestion des établissements de santé a été structuré après une étude approfondie de divers segments clés du marché tels que la taille du marché, la part, la croissance, la demande, les dernières tendances, les menaces du marché et les principaux moteurs qui animent le marché. Des faits et des chiffres stratégiquement analysés sur le marché et des informations commerciales pointues couvertes dans ce rapport d’analyse de l’industrie seraient un aspect clé de la croissance durable de l’entreprise. Le rapport offre une connaissance et des informations inébranlables sur la révolution du paysage du marché, ce qui existe déjà sur le marché, les tendances futures ou ce que le marché attend, l’environnement concurrentiel et les stratégies à planifier pour surpasser les concurrents.

DBMR analyse le marché de la gestion des établissements de santé pour représenter 513,78 milliards USD d’ici 2028 et augmentera à un TCAC de 10,44 % au cours de la période de prévision.

Les segments et sous-sections du marché Gestion des établissements de santé sont présentés ci-dessous:

Par type de service (services matériels, services logiciels)

Par utilisateur final (hôpitaux et cliniques, centres de services ambulatoires, établissements de soins de longue durée, autres)

La recherche couvre la taille actuelle du marché de la gestion des installations de soins de santé du marché et ses taux de croissance basés sur des enregistrements de 6 ans avec un aperçu de la société des principaux acteurs / fabricants:

GAB

Aramark Corporation

Écolab

Groupe ISS

Sodexo

Groupe Compass PLC

Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc.

Medxcel, Mitie Group plc

IBM

Groupe Serco plc

Ressources d’avant-garde

UEM Edgenta Berhad

Groupe B38

SMS Integrated Facility Services Private Limited

…..

Le rapport se concentre également sur les principaux acteurs de l’industrie de la gestion des installations de santé du marché de la gestion des installations de santé, fournissant des informations telles que les profils d’entreprise, l’image et les spécifications du produit, la capacité, la production, le prix, le coût, les revenus et les coordonnées. Ce rapport se concentre sur la tendance du marché de la gestion des installations de santé, le volume et la valeur au niveau de la gestion des installations de santé, au niveau régional et au niveau de l’entreprise. Du point de vue de la gestion des installations de santé, ce rapport représente la taille globale du marché de la gestion des installations de santé en analysant les données historiques et les perspectives futures.

Aperçu:

Healthcare facilities management is often necessary to keep a dynamic and clean environment, and is achieved by suitable planning and resourceful delivery of various functions. The facilities management supports specialized management of services such as catering, cleaning, maintenance and security.

The rapid rise in outsourcing of facility management services by the healthcare industry is amongst the important factors escalating the growth and demand of healthcare facilities management market. In addition, the rapid increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and rising medical tourism in emerging countries are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the shifting inclination to use advanced technologies to maintain sustainability at workplaces and growing number of patients and increasing healthcare expenditure by the public as well as private players in healthcare systems are also enhancing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in investment in healthcare infrastructure and consciousness regarding hygiene in healthcare facilities are also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the healthcare facilities management market. Rapid increase in the technological developments in the healthcare IT sector will also make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare facilities management market is segmented on the basis of service type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze inadequate growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on service type, the healthcare facilities management market is segmented into hard services and soft services. Hard services have further been segmented into plumbing, air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, mechanical and electrical maintenance and others. Soft services have further been segmented into cleaning and pest control, laundry, catering, waste management, security and others.

The end user segment of healthcare facilities management market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory service centers, long-term healthcare facilities and others.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Healthcare Facilities Management in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content (Chapter) of Global Healthcare Facilities Managements Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with an executive summary of the Healthcare Facilities Managements market report, which includes the summary of key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the Healthcare Facilities Managements market.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definitions in this chapter to understand basic information regarding the Healthcare Facilities Managements market dynamics, supply chain, list of key distributors and suppliers and list of key market participants.

Chapter 3 – Market Overview

Readers can find a detailed opportunity analysis on Healthcare Facilities Managements Market

Chapter 4 – Market Overview

Tracking the market scenario, with key inferences drawn from historical data, current trends, and future prospects. This section provides the Macro-Economic Factors for the market

Chapter 5 – Market Background

Readers can find various macro-economic factors associated with the growth of the market. This chapter highlights the key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints and trends

Chapter 6 – Global Economic Outlook

This section shows the Gross Domestic Product by Region & Country from 2006 – 2021

Chapter 7 – Key Inclusions

This section of the report includes regulation and reimbursement scenario associated with the market

Chapter 8 – North America Healthcare Facilities Managements Market Analysis 2010-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the anticipated growth in the North America Healthcare Facilities Managements market along with a country-wise assessment for countries in the region, including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information pertaining to the regional trends and regulations prevailing in the North America Healthcare Facilities Managements market and regional market growth classified on the basis of product type, modality and end user.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Healthcare Facilities Managements Market Analysis 2010-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Readers can find detailed information regarding factors such as pricing analysis and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America Healthcare Facilities Managements market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Healthcare Facilities Managements market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and rest of the Latin America region.

Chapter 10 – Europe Healthcare Facilities Managements Market Analysis 2021-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Important growth prospects of the Healthcare Facilities Managements market, on the basis of product type, modality and end user in several European countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland & the rest of Europe have been included in this chapter.

Chapter 11 – Asia Pacific Healthcare Facilities Managements Market Analysis 2010-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

China, India, Australia and Japan, being the leading countries in the APEJ region, are the prime subject of assessment in this chapter to obtain the growth prospects of the APEJ Healthcare Facilities Managements market during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – MEA Healthcare Facilities Managements Market Analysis 2010-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

This chapter provides information on how the Healthcare Facilities Managements market is expected to grow in major countries of the MEA region, such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, & Egypt, during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 13 – Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

Forecast factors for the estimation of the entire concerned market are also present in this section.

Chapter 14 – Forecast Assumptions

Taken assumptions set for the estimation of the entire concerned market are present in this section.

Chapter 15 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter includes the market structure by tier of companies for the electrophysiology ablation market. This chapter also includes the company share analysis for various key players in the market.

Chapter 16 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of the leading stakeholders present in the Healthcare Facilities Managements market along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview and recent company developments. Market players featured in the report include (mentioned above)

Chapter 17 – Global Healthcare Facilities Managements Market Analysis (2010-2018) & Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028) by Region

This chapter explains how the Healthcare Facilities Managements market is expected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), & the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 18 – Global Healthcare Facilities Managements Market Analysis (2010-2018) & Opportunity Assessment (2021-2028)

Ce chapitre explique comment le marché de la gestion des établissements de santé devrait croître au cours de la période 2021-2028.

Chapitre 19 – Hypothèses et acronymes

Ce chapitre comprend une liste d’acronymes et d’hypothèses qui fournissent une base aux informations et aux statistiques incluses dans le rapport.

Chapitre 20 – Méthodologie de la recherche

Ce chapitre aide les lecteurs à comprendre la méthodologie de recherche suivie pour obtenir diverses conclusions et des informations qualitatives et quantitatives importantes concernant le marché Gestion des établissements de santé.

Merci d’avoir lu cet article; vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.