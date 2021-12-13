Marché de la gestion des API attendu 31,05 % CAGR, croissance de l’entreprise, analyse d’impact COVID-19, taille, part et prévisions 2027

API management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.05% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on API management market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Increase in demand for modern APIs which is required to connect crucial data with applications and devices, rise in adoption of advanced analytics to explore more knowledge and its usage is considered as major factors driving the growth of the API management market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the API management market report are Akana Inc., Apiary Inc., Axway Inc., Dell Boomi Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Digitalml, Cloud Elements Inc., Red Hat Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Mashape Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Software AG, Sensedia and others. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global API Management Market

API management market on the basis of component has been segmented as solution and services. Solution is sub-segmented into API platform, API analytics and security. API platform is further segmented into API portal, API gateway, API administration, And API monetization. Services are sub-segmented into integration and implementation, consulting, support and maintenance and training and education.

Based on deployment type, the API management market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

Based on organisation size, the API management is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of industry, the API management market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, IT and telecom, government, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, travel and transportation, manufacturing and others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

