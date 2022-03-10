Marché de la dystrophie cornéenne endothéliale de Fuchs 2022 – Analyse de l’industrie avec perspectives de croissance, tendances, taille, offre, part, projets de pipeline, état de développement et enquête jusqu’en 2028

DBMR a lancé un nouveau rapport de marché intitulé Marché mondial de la dystrophie cornéenne endothéliale de Fuchs Taille, part, tendances de l’industrie et prévisions jusqu’en 2029, qui est le résultat d’une brève évaluation et d’une analyse globale des facteurs clés du marché. L’étude couvre les détails de la taille, de la part, des tendances, du spectre de croissance et du scénario concurrentiel du marché mondial de la dystrophie cornéenne endothéliale de Fuchs dans le calendrier prévisionnel. Le rapport a appris divers facteurs tels que la croissance du marché, le volume de consommation, les tendances du marché et les structures de prix des entreprises tout au long du montant prévu de 2022 à 2029. Le rapport découvre des scénarios de marché généraux et des situations de marché futures ainsi qu’une analyse des tendances du marché, actuelles et futures. , moteurs, défis, tendances récentes, opportunités, avancées et paysage concurrentiel.

Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Scenario

Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD) is a type of corneal dystrophy. The thin layer of cells that lines the back section of the tissue layer is affected. The endothelium is the name for this layer. When these cells start to go away, illness sets in. The cells aid in the removal of excess fluid from the tissue layer. As more cells die, fluid builds up within the tissue layer, causing swelling and a clouded cornea. Fuchs endothelial dystrophy is a type of endothelium dystrophy that affects the front surface of the attention, also known as the tissue layer. Guttae deposits can be detected during a watch examination, form in the middle of the tissue layer, and finally spread throughout the cornea. These guttae contribute to the cornea’s ongoing cell loss, causing vision problems to worsen. On the cornea, small blisters may form, which may rupture and cause eye irritation.

The rise in the prevalence of Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy, increase in the number of geriatric people and rising healthcare expenditure are the major factors influencing the market growth rate. Furthermore, advancement in the medical technology, growing demand for corneal transplantation and rising initiatives by public and private organisations to spread awareness about the eye diseases and corneal donation are the factors that will expand the Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy market.

Global Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market research report also provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market are shown below:

By Treatment (Medication, Surgery, Others)

By Diagnosis (Cornea Examination and Grading, Corneal Tomography, Corneal Pachymetry, Corneal Cell Count, Others)

By Symptoms (Sensitivity to Light, Night Vision Problems, Swelling, Inability to Drive at Night, Gritty-like Feeling in Both Eyes, Pain, Low Vision in Humid Weather, Cloudy Vision, Appearance of Halo-like Circles Around Lights, Others)

By Dosage (Solutions, Tablet, Injection, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Others)

By End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Kowa Company, Ltd

Trefoil Therapeutics

AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC

Price Vision Group

ProQR Therapeutics

Emmecell

Pfizer Inc

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Global Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market Scope and Market Size

The Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, symptoms, dosage, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of treatment, the Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy market is segmented into medication, surgery and others. Medication is further sub-segmented into saline eye drops, ointments, and others. Surgery is further sub-segmented into full corneal transplant and endothelial keratoplasty (EK). Others segment is further sub-segmented into soft contact lenses and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy market is segmented into cornea examination and grading, corneal tomography, corneal pachymetry, corneal cell count and others.

On the basis of symptoms, the Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy market is segmented into sensitivity to light, night vision problems, swelling, inability to drive at night, gritty-like feeling in both eyes, pain, low vision in humid weather, cloudy vision, appearance of halo-like circles around lights and others.

On the basis of dosage, the Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy market is segmented into solutions, tablet, injection and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy market is segmented into oral, topical and others.

On the basis of end-users, the Fuchs’ endothelial corneal dystrophy market is segmented into clinic, hospital and others.

Historical year – 2010-2018; Base year – 2019; Forecast period– 2022 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

The countries covered in the Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Fuchs’ Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Merci d’avoir lu cet article, vous pouvez également obtenir une section individuelle par chapitre ou une version de rapport par région comme l’Amérique du Nord, l’Europe ou l’Asie.