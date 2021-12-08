Marché Boursier À Faible Teneur En Sodium 2021 |   General Mills Inc, Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Kind, Hormel Foods Corporation, Select Harvests Limited

Le marché des collations à faible teneur en sodium devrait croître au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. L’étude de marché Data Bridge analyse le marché pour atteindre une valeur estimée à 3,98 milliards de dollars d’ici 2028 et croître à un TCAC de 12,10% au cours de la période de prévision susmentionnée. L’augmentation du nombre de patients souffrant d’hypertension artérielle est un facteur essentiel du marché des collations à faible teneur en sodium.

Un régime pauvre en sodium est un régime qui ne comprend pas plus de 1 500 à 2 400 mg de sodium par jour. Les collations à faible teneur en sodium sont définies comme le type de collations à faible teneur en sodium et sont généralement préférées par les patients ayant des problèmes d’hypertension artérielle.

L’augmentation de la sensibilisation à la nourriture saine parmi la population agit comme un facteur vital augmentant la croissance du marché, également l’augmentation des problèmes de santé parmi la population en raison d’un mode de vie malsain a augmenté la demande de collations à faible teneur en sodium, l’augmentation de l’industrie des aliments et des boissons et l’augmentation des activités de recherche et développement sont les principaux facteurs parmi d’autres conduisant le marché des collations à faible teneur en sodium. De plus, l’augmentation de la modernisation des nouveaux produits proposés sur le marché et l’augmentation de la demande des économies émergentes créeront de nouvelles opportunités pour le marché des collations à faible teneur en sodium au cours de la période de prévision 2021 – 2028.

The Low Sodium Snack Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – General Mills Inc, Mondelez International, PepsiCo, Kind, Hormel Foods Corporation, Select Harvests Limited, Tyson Foods Inc, Nestle, B&G Foods, Hain Celestial, Calbee and Kellogg Co

This report studies the global Low Sodium Snack Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Low Sodium Snack Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

By Type (Sweet Potato Chips, Roasted Sweet and Salty Chickpeas, Olive Oil Popcorn, Granola Bars, Baked Beet Chips, Zucchini Chips), Sales Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Food Specialty Store, Convenience Store, Online, Others),

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents –

Global Low Sodium Snack Market Size, Status and Forecast 2027

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Low Sodium Snack Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Low Sodium Snack Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Low Sodium Snack by Countries

6 Europe Low Sodium Snack by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Low Sodium Snack by Countries

8 South America Low Sodium Snack by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Low Sodium Snack by Countries

10 Global Low Sodium Snack Market Segment by Type

11 Global Low Sodium Snack Market Segment by Application

12 Low Sodium Snack Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

