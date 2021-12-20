Marché Aux Haricots Verts Marché 2021 Perspectives mondiales et scénario commercial – Green Giant, Del Monte, Libby’s, Krasdale, HSDL Innovative Pvt Ltd, PAN India, Mansoon, BANGUR

Le rapport d’étude de marché Data Bridge sur le marché des haricots verts fournit une analyse et des informations sur les divers facteurs qui devraient prévaloir tout au long de la période de prévision, tout en fournissant leurs impacts sur la croissance du marché. Les progrès croissants des études botaniques ont également suscité un intérêt énorme sur le marché mondial des haricots verts. Cela signifie que la valeur marchande des haricots verts, qui était de 4,00 milliards de dollars en 2020, grimpera jusqu’à 5,26 milliards de dollars d’ici 2028.

The Green Beans Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Green Giant, Del Monte, Libby’s, Krasdale, HSDL Innovative Pvt Ltd, PAN India, Mansoon, BANGUR, Erasoft, Davin CFC, A.M.S. EUROPEAN, FEMIA Industrie, Tri-Diamond Trading Co., Ltd., NEXUS PLUS, PHOTOVOLT INSTRUMENTS LLC, Plantnat Natural Extract

Les haricots sont les graines d’un des nombreux genres de la famille des plantes à fleurs fabaceae. Les haricots sont utilisés comme légumes pour la consommation humaine et animale et peuvent être cuits de différentes manières. Appartenant botaniquement à la famille des légumineuses, les haricots sont riches en fibres, en protéines et en vitamine B. En d’autres termes, ils peuvent être remplacés par de la viande pour la population végétalienne. Également connus sous le nom de haricots français, de haricots verts, de haricots à pression et de boutons pression, les haricots verts sont riches en vitamine A, C et K. En outre, les haricots verts sont une bonne source de magnésium et de minéraux antioxydants.

By Product Type (Green Bean Granules and Green Bean Powder), Application (Snacks and Savouries, Infant Food, Soups, Sauces and Dressings, Animal Feeds, Market Retail and Others), Packaging Type (Plastic Bags, Cans, Jars and Others), End Users (Households, Restaurants and Hotels, Flour Industry and Others), Distribution Channel (Departmental Stores, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Conveniences Store, Online Stores and Others)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

