marché Asie-Pacifique des membranes céramiques devrait croître à un TCAC de 12,8 % au cours de la période de prévision d’ici 2030.

Analyse et perspectives du marché des membranes céramiques en Asie-Pacifique

La demande croissante de membranes céramiques provenant des industries du traitement de l’eau et des eaux usées, de l’alimentation et des boissons, pharmaceutique et biotechnologique est un moteur important pour le marché des membranes céramiques en Asie-Pacifique. L’accent croissant mis sur la durabilité, la qualité et l’efficacité des membranes dans le processus de filtration devrait propulser la croissance du marché des membranes céramiques. Le marché des membranes céramiques devrait connaître une croissance significative au cours de la période de prévision de 2023 à 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 12,8 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2023 à 2030 et devrait atteindre 5 872 238,37 USD. mille d’ici 2030.

Les membranes céramiques sont des membranes artificielles fabriquées à partir de matériaux inorganiques. Les membranes céramiques sont appliquées dans des industries telles que la filtration et le traitement des liquides. La plupart des industries où les membranes céramiques sont utilisées comprennent l’alimentation et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques, la biotechnologie et le traitement de l’eau et des eaux usées. Les facteurs de croissance du marché comprennent la demande croissante des industries pharmaceutiques, de traitement de l’eau et des eaux usées.

Développement récent

En octobre 2022, METAWATER CO., LTD. A annoncé leur nouvelle commande reçue de PWNT, Pays-Bas. Cette commande concerne des membranes céramiques pour l’usine de traitement d’eau de Hampton Loade au Royaume-Uni. Une fois achevée, ce sera la plus grande usine de traitement d’eau à membranes céramiques au monde. Cette annonce augmentera l’attention des clients et la valeur de la marque pour l’entreprise.

En septembre 2022, la technologie des membranes d’ultrafiltration en céramique Nanostone a obtenu l’approbation du règlement 31 au Royaume-Uni pour une utilisation dans le traitement de l’eau potable au Royaume-Uni. Il contribue à améliorer la qualité de l’eau potable. Cette approbation aide l’entreprise à présenter de meilleures normes parmi les concurrents.

Some of the major market players operating in the market are TAMI Industries, atech innovations gmbh, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Nanostone, LiqTech Holding A/S, Qua Group LLC., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., SIVA Unit., METAWATER. CO., LTD., KERAFOL Ceramic Films GmbH & Co. KG, Aquatech International LLC., Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG., HYDRASYST, Membratec SA and Mantec Filtration.

Opportunities

Applications of ceramic membranes in different industries

A vast range of industries where ceramic membranes are applicable and applied. The various utility of ceramic membranes technology makes it versatile in use. Different industries such as textile, food and beverages, chemical, and paper industries apply ceramic membranes for filtration, among others. Pharmaceutical industries are one of essential consumers of ceramic membranes technology. Due to their antibacterial and anti-microbial activity, ceramic membranes have been used for various sanitation purposes.

Furthermore, the efficiency of separating any kind of particular substance from liquid using ceramic membranes has been used in the food and beverages industry. For this reason, ceramic membranes is in increasing demand in food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. The increasing need for water treatment to meet the sustainable goals for water treatment to meet sustainable goals is creating an opportunity for the Asia-Pacific ceramic membranes market due to the wide applications of ceramic membranes in wastewater treatments.

Technological advancements in ceramic membranes science

Technology significantly influences the Asia-Pacific ceramic membranes market, in terms of updating old methods and discovering new ways to manufacture ceramic technology with improved quality and cost reduction. Continuous innovation in this segment and their increasing trend can lead the Asia-Pacific ceramic membranes market to face extreme growth in the near future. All segments such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and water treatment technology have essential to rely on the advancement in ceramic technology. There are several limitations present in ceramic membranes technology, such as brittleness, low ductility among others. However, researchers and the scientific community are working hard to overcome the limitations. For instance, for municipal wastewater treatment flat ceramic membranes technology has been used. Therefore, an opportunity is being created for the Asia-Pacific ceramic membranes market. Thus, the recent advancements in science and technology are providing constant support to the ceramic membranes market to grow.

Ceramic Membranes Market Scope

The ceramic membranes market is categorized based on material, application and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.

Material

ALUMINA

ZIRCONIUM OXIDE

TITANIA

SILICA

OTHERS

On the basis of material, the ceramic membranes market is classified into alumina, zirconium oxide, titania, silica, and others.

Application

WATER & WASTEWATER TREATMENT

FOOD & BEVERAGE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

PHARMACEUTICALS

OTHERS

On the basis of application, the ceramic membranes market is classified into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Technology

ULTRAFILTRATION

MICROFILTRATION

NANO-FILTRATION

OTHERS

On the basis of technology, the ceramic membranes market is classified into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nano-filtration, and others.

There are 13 Sections to show the Asia Pacific Ceramic Membranes market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Asia Pacific Ceramic Membranes Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source

