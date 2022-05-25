L’intelligence artificielle sur le marché des aliments et boissons – Qui sont les acteurs clés de l’industrie et comment se comportent-ils ces dernières années ? – Analyses et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Artificial intelligence in food & beverages market will grow at a CAGR of 43.53% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing concern regarding improvement of supply chain efficiency is an essential factor driving the artificial intelligence in food & beverages market.

Top Players Analysed in the Report are:

The major players covered artificial intelligence in food & beverages market report are GREEFA, TOMRA System ASA, Honeywell International Inc., Martec of Whitell Ltd. Sesotec GmbH, Key Technology Inc., Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Foodable Network, LLC. Startup Creator, Compac Sorting Equipment, Agco Corporation, National Recovery Technologies, Llc, Max-Ai, Buhler AG |, QualySense AG, Bratney Companies, BoMill AB, Milltec Clarfai, Inc., BBC technologies and INTELLIGENTX Brewing Co., among other domestic and global players.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Organization Size (Small, Medium & Large Enterprises), End-User (Food Processing, Grocery, Hotels & Beverages Industry), Application (Food Sorting, Quality Control, Consumer Engagement, Production & Packaging, Maintenance & Others)

