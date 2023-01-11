L’huile de chanvre sur le marché des compléments alimentaires affichera un TCAC remarquable par taille, part, tendances, principaux moteurs, demande, analyse des opportunités et perspectives concurrentielles

»

Global Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market, By Product Type (CBD oil, Hemp Essential Oil, Hemp Seed Oil), Source (Organic, Conventional), Applications (Personal Care Products, Pharma and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial Uses) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market Analysis and Size

The rapidly growing penetration of the hemp oil on the e-commerce platform and the rising demand for the hemp oil across the globe due to the high adoption of hemp oil in personal care products and food and beverages sector are the main factors driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period from 2022-2029. Moreover, increase in the disposable incomes, high adoption of hemp oil in pharma and nutraceuticals sector, rising product options for the consumers such as dietary supplements along with the rising applications of the hemp-oil in various other productions such as lubricants, fuels and others are the factors that are generating lucrative growth opportunities for the hemp oil in dietary supplements market over the forecasted period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hemp oil in dietary supplements market was valued at USD 110.50 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1308.52 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.20% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (CBD oil, Hemp Essential Oil, Hemp Seed Oil), Source (Organic, Conventional), Applications (Personal Care Products, Pharma and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial Uses) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Isodiol International Inc (U.S.), Medical Marijuana (U.S.), FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES (U.S.), Moon Mother Hemp Company (U.S.), CV Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Hemp Oil Canada. (U.S.), Cavendish Nutrition LLC (U.S.), PharmaHemp (U.S.), Gaia Herbs (U.S.), KAZMIRA (U.S.), SPRING CREEK LABS (U.S.), Dr Hemp Me (Ireland), Queen City Hemp (U.S.), Hemp Production (U.S.), Hudson Hemp (U.S.), Green Roads. (U.S.), Royal CBD (U.S.), CBD King (U.S.) Opportunities Increased applications of hemp-oil in food and beverages sector.

Rising advantages of hemp-oil as an ingredient in cosmetic indutries

Market Definition

Hemp seed oil is extracted from seeds of the hemp plant. The extraction occurs through the cold pressing. The hemp oil in dietary supplements has various health and nutritional benefits due to its high content of three polyunsaturated fatty acids: linoleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid and gamma-linolenic acid in the ratio of 3:1 in the dietary supplements. It delivers various health benefits such as improved skin, lowering blood pressure, promoting heart health, pain relief, and inflammation reduction.

Global Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising penetration of the hemp oil on the e-commerce platform

The primary factor driving hemp oil in dietary supplements market is the rising penetration of hemp-oil on e-commerce platforms worldwide. The increased online sales and the increased popularity of hemp seed oil across various online businesses are the main factors fuelling the market’s growth over the forecasted period.

The high adoption of hemp oil in food and beverages applications

The high adoption of hemp oil in personal care products and food and beverage applications are the factors fuelling the growth of the hemp oil in dietary supplements market. The hemp oil in dietary supplements has various health and nutritional benefits due to its high content of three polyunsaturated fatty acids: linoleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid and gamma-linolenic. It delivers various health benefits such as improved skin, lowering blood pressure, promoting heart health, pain relief, and inflammation reduction. All these beneficial factors are driving the growth of the hemp oil in dietary supplements market over the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Rising applications and advantages

Rising product options for the consumers such as dietary supplements along with the rising applications of the hemp oil in various other productions such as lubricants, fuels and others are the factors that are generating lucrative growth opportunities for hemp oil in dietary supplements market over the forecasted period. The hemp oil in dietary supplements has various health and nutritional benefits due to its high content of three polyunsaturated fatty acids: linoleic acid, alpha-linolenic acid and gamma-linolenic acid in the ratio of 3:1 in the dietary supplements. It delivers various health benefits such as improved skin, lowering blood pressure, promoting heart health, pain relief, inflammation reduction, allergic reactions, and others. All these beneficial factors are creating significant growth opportunities for the hemp oil in dietary supplements market over the forecasted period.

Objective of Studies:

– To supply strategic profiling of key gamers in the Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market, comprehensively examining their core competencies, and drawing a aggressive panorama for the Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market.

– To furnish insights about elements affecting the Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market growth. To analyses the market based totally on quite a number factors- charge analysis, provide chain analysis, porter 5 pressure evaluation etc.

– To grant targeted evaluation of the market shape alongside with forecast of the quite a number segments and sub-segments of the Global Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market

– To furnish u . s . stage evaluation of the market with admire to the modern market measurement and future prospective.

– To furnish u . s . a . degree evaluation of the Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Market for phase through application, product kind and sub-segments.

– To grant historic and forecast income of the Hemp Oil in Dietary Supplements Marketsegments and sub-segments with admire to 4 foremost geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

– To tune and analyse aggressive tendencies such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and lookup and trends in the Global market.

