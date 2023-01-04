Les tendances et les opportunités du secteur du marché de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation en Europe enregistrent la croissance la plus élevée de 22,5%

Le rapport intitulé Marché de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation en Europe présente une analyse approfondie du marché global de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation en Europe en termes de taille de marché, de segmentation pour les fournisseurs d’assurance basée sur l’utilisation en Europe, les utilisateurs finaux, les zones géographiques, l’analyse jusqu’en 2029.

Le rapport Global Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market analyse les modèles de stratégie et les prévisions pour les années à venir. Le rapport évalue la taille du marché du marché mondial de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation en Europe et étudie les modèles de stratégie adoptés par les principaux acteurs internationaux. En outre, le rapport évalue la taille du marché en termes de revenus pour la période de prévision. Tous les chiffres de données tels que les pourcentages, les répartitions et les répartitions sont déterminés à l’aide de sources secondaires et vérifiés à l’aide de sources primaires. Le rapport de recherche sur le marché de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation en Europe présente une analyse détaillée basée sur une recherche approfondie du marché global, en particulier sur des questions relatives à la taille du marché, au scénario de croissance, aux opportunités potentielles, au paysage opérationnel, à l’analyse des tendances et à l’analyse concurrentielle.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation en Europe :

Allianz, AXA, insurethebox, Allstate Insurance Company, Progressive Corporation, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA, Desjardins Assurances, MAPFRE SA, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., AI Insurance Holdings Pty Limited, Ageas, Admiral Group Plc, Aviva, Metromile Inc.

Segmentation du marché de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation en Europe :

On the basis of package type, the usage-based insurance market is segmented into package type pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

On the basis of technology, the usage-based insurance market is segmented into OBD-II, smartphone, black box, embedded and others.

On the basis of vehicle type, the usage-based insurance market is segmented into light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy-duty vehicle (HDV).

On the basis of vehicle age, the usage-based insurance market is segmented into new vehicle and on-road vehicle.

On the basis of device offering, the usage-based insurance market is segmented into bring your own device (BYOD) and company provided.

On the basis of electric and hybrid vehicle, the usage-based insurance market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV).

Short Summary About Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market:

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that Europe usage-based insurance market would exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% for the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 59.63 billion by the year 2029.

Insurance is a type of risk management that protects you against financial loss. Usage-based insurance is a type of insurance in which the premium is directly related to the product’s usage. This sort of insurance is often referred to as telematics insurance, and it is highly convenient because the premium may be customized, and the gadget attached to it gives driving assistance. This premium is determined by the insurer’s driving habits and behavior, as well as the possibility of making a claim. The implementation of this type of insurance is supported by insurance regulatory organizations all over the world.

Which regions are expected to dominate the Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market?

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Europe Usage-Based Insurance market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Europe Usage-Based Insurance market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market.

Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Europe Usage-Based Insurance industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Europe Usage-Based Insurance market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Europe Usage-Based Insurance market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Europe Usage-Based Insurance market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Europe Usage-Based Insurance Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Europe Usage-Based Insurance market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Europe Usage-Based Insurance market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Europe Usage-Based Insurance market?

Quels indicateurs sont susceptibles de stimuler le marché européen de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation?

Quelles sont les principales stratégies des principaux acteurs du marché européen de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation pour étendre leur présence géographique?

Quelles sont les principales avancées du marché européen de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation?

Comment les normes réglementaires affectent-elles le marché européen de l’assurance basée sur l’utilisation ?

