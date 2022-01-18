Les étiquettes d’oreille électroniques pour le marché du bétail devraient croître rapidement d’ici 2028 | Les principaux acteurs sont Allflex, CeresTag Pty Ltd., ARDES, LAIPSON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Kupsan, Stockbrands

Le rapport mondial sur les étiquettes d’oreille électroniques pour l’élevage 2022 est une enquête professionnelle et approfondie sur l’état actuel du marché des étiquettes d’oreille électroniques pour l’élevage. Le rapport fournit un aperçu de base de l’industrie, y compris les définitions, les classifications, les applications et la structure de la chaîne de l’industrie. L’analyse du marché des étiquettes d’oreille électroniques pour bétail est fournie pour le marché international, y compris l’historique du développement, l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel et l’état de développement des principales régions.

Téléchargez un exemple de copie de ce rapport @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electronic-ear-tags-for-livestock-market

Les étiquettes auriculaires électroniques pour le marché du bétail atteindront une valeur estimée à 0,70 milliard de dollars d’ici 2028 et augmenteront à un taux de 3,60 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. La préférence des agriculteurs pour les étiquettes auriculaires électroniques pour surveiller la température et les modèles d’activité de ces animaux est le facteur essentiel à l’origine de l’escalade de la demande d’étiquettes auriculaires électroniques pour le marché du bétail au cours de la période de prévision 2021-2028.

Les étiquettes d’oreille électroniques permettent aux agriculteurs de savoir quand un animal est vendu à un nouveau propriétaire. Les étiquettes d’oreille électroniques aident également à surveiller la température et les habitudes d’activité de ces animaux et, à la fin de la journée, à déterminer s’ils sont en bonne santé ou malades.

The main electronic ear brands for livestock market players: Quantified AG, Allflex, CeresTag Pty Ltd., ARDES, LAIPSON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Kupsan, Stockbrands, CowManager BV, HerdDogg, MOOvement, Moocall, Datamars SA, Drovers, Caisley International GmbH and Dalton Tags

The points discussed in the report are the major market players involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors etc. The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross margin, sales volume, revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply , the future strategies and the technological developments they are making are also included in the report.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies in the Solid State Drives market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on major industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past 3 years, key developments in past five years . .

Segments and Sub-Sections of the Electronic Ear Tags for Livestock Market are shown below:

By type of product ( plastic, metal )

Application ( pets, livestock, endangered animals )

Electronic livestock ear tags are a tool used to provide top-down internal communications such as blogs, newsletters, news feeds and updates within a company. This software allows business leaders to segment communications based on factors such as department, role, and location. Employee communications software helps companies communicate effectively with their entire workforce, enterprise and frontline. It also increases profitability and staff retention rates through better alignment of goals and vision and improves productivity and employee experience.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Electronic Ear Tags for the Livestock Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has spread at a rapid pace around the world. Global factory shutdowns, travel bans and border closures, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and every economy around the world. The majority of manufacturing plants are either temporarily closed or operating with minimal staff; due to which electronic livestock ear tags and related components are disturbed.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis – Production is analyzed based on different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various key market players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis – Sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, the price, which plays an important role in generating revenue, is also evaluated in this section for different regions.

* Supply and Consumption – Following on from sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this section.

* Other Analysis – Besides the information, trade and distribution analysis for the market, contact details of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also provided . Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investments are included.

Place Direct Order for this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-electronic-ear-tags-for-livestock-market

Main Key Points of the Solid State Drives (SSD) Market

SSD market overview

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market Competition

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market, Revenue and Price Trend

SSD Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures of the Solid State Drive (SSD) Market

Market dynamics

Methodology and data source

Regional outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Livestock Electronic Ear Tags market based on various segments. It also provides market size estimates and forecasts from 2017 to 2027 for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Livestock Electronic Ear Tag market by each region is further sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecasts for 18 countries globally as well as current trends and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Contents:

1 Electronic Ear Tags for Animal Husbandry Market – Research Scope

2 Electronic Ear Tags for the Livestock Market – Research Methodology

3 electronic ear tags for livestock market forces

4 Electronic Ear Tags For The Livestock Market – By Geography

5 Electronic Ear Tags For The Livestock Market – By Business Statistics

6 Electronic Ear Tags For Livestock Market – By Type

7 Electronic Ear Tags For The Livestock Market – By Application

8 North American Electronic Ear Tags for Livestock Market

9 Electronic Ear Tags in Europe for Livestock Market Analysis

10 Asia-Pacific Electronic Ear Tags for Livestock Market Analysis

11 Middle East & Africa Electronic Ear Tags for Livestock Market Analysis

12 South America Electronic Ear Tags for Livestock Market Analysis

13 company profiles

Accédez à la description complète du rapport, à la table des matières, à la table des figures, au graphique, etc. @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electronic-ear-tags-for-livestock-market