Les dépenses des géants du marché mondial des logiciels de rémunération vont exploser | Pierre angulaire, CuroComp, Logiciel CWS

Le marché mondial des logiciels de rémunération atteindra 1 599.8 milliards de dollars d’ici 2030, en croissance de 8.5% par an sur la période 2020-2030 , grâce à l’adoption croissante de la technologie RH automatisée et numérique, et à la popularité croissante des logiciels de rémunération parmi les organisations.

Mis en évidence avec 85 tableaux et 80 chiffres, ce rapport de 173 pages « Marché mondial des logiciels de rémunération 2020-2030 par offre (service, solution), mode de déploiement (cloud, sur site), utilisateur final, secteur vertical et région : prévisions de tendance et Growth Opportunity » est basé sur une recherche approfondie de l’ensemble du marché mondial des logiciels de rémunération et de tous ses sous-segments grâce à des classifications très détaillées.

Des analyses et des évaluations approfondies sont générées à partir de sources d’informations primaires et secondaires de première qualité avec des contributions provenant de professionnels de l’industrie tout au long de la chaîne de valeur. Le rapport est basé sur des études sur 2015-2019 et fournit des prévisions de 2020 à 2030 avec 2019 comme année de référence. (Veuillez noter : le rapport sera mis à jour avant la livraison afin que la dernière année historique soit l’année de référence et que les prévisions couvrent au moins 5 ans au cours de l’année de référence.)

Des analyses qualitatives approfondies comprennent l’identification et l’examen des aspects suivants :

– Structure du marché

– Moteurs de croissance

– Contraintes et défis

– Tendances des produits émergents et opportunités de marché

– Porters Fiver Forces

La tendance et les perspectives du marché mondial sont prévues dans une vision optimiste, équilibrée et conservatrice en tenant compte du COVID-19. La projection équilibrée (la plus probable) est utilisée pour quantifier le marché mondial des logiciels de rémunération dans tous les aspects de la classification du point de vue de l’offre, du mode de déploiement, de l’utilisateur final, du secteur vertical et du pays.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Based on Offering

Service

– Managed Services

– Professional Services (further segmented into Design and Implementation, Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance)

Solution

Based on Deployment Mode

– Cloud-Based Product

– On-Premises Product

Based on End-User

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

– Educational Organizations

– Government Institutions

Based on Industry Vertical

– Government

– BFSI

– Manufacturing Industry

– IT and Telecom

– Retail Industry

– Energy and Utilities

– Healthcare Industry

– Education

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Offering, Deployment Mode, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific compensation software market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

ADP

Beqom

Bullseye Engagement LLC

Cornerstone

CuroComp

CWS Software

Decusoft

Greytip Software

Halogen Software

HRToolbench

IBM.

Nitso Technologies

Oracle Corporation

PayScale, Inc.

PeopleTicker

Saba Software Inc.

SAP Success Factors

SecureSheet

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Willis Towers Watson

Workday

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 7

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 10

1.2.2 Market Assumption 11

1.2.3 Secondary Data 11

1.2.4 Primary Data 11

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 13

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 14

1.2.7 Research Limitations 15

1.3 Executive Summary 16

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 19

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 19

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 21

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 23

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 26

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 29

2.5 Porters Fiver Forces Analysis 33

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

