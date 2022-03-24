Le rapport sur le marché des soins aux nourrissons néonatals (prématurés) détaille l’analyse du paysage concurrentiel avec des prévisions d’ici 2028 | CooperSurgical, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings

Data Bridge Market Research a ajouté un nouveau rapport intitulé Marché des soins aux nourrissons néonatals (prématurés) avec des tableaux de données pour les années historiques et prévisionnelles représentés par des discussions et des graphiques répartis sur des pages avec une analyse détaillée facile à comprendre. Marché mondial des soins aux nourrissons néonatals (prématurés) 2022 Le rapport de recherche sur l’industrie aide à identifier les tendances et les facteurs importants qui stimulent ou inhibent la croissance du marché, ainsi qu’une analyse détaillée de la taille, de la part, de la croissance, des perspectives et des opportunités du marché. Le rapport se concentre sur le marché mondial des soins aux nourrissons néonatals (prématurés) et répond à certaines des questions les plus critiques auxquelles les parties prenantes sont actuellement confrontées à travers le monde. Il fournit une analyse approfondie de la situation et des prévisions du marché des soins néonatals (prématurés) pour nourrissons entre la Chine et les principales régions, à savoir les États-Unis, l’Europe, la Chine, le Japon, l’Asie du Sud-Est, l’Inde et le reste du monde.

Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to factors like labor treatments, induced fertility, poor prenatal care, obesity and smoking.

Market Segments Outlook:

By Prenatal and Fetal Equipment (Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices, Fetal Doppler’s, Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Fetal Monitors)

By Neonatal Equipment (Infant Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Neonatal Monitoring Devices and Respiratory Assistance & Monitoring Devices),

By Product (Delivery Systems, Bili Lights, Respiratory Assistance Devices, Thermal Control Equipment’s, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Equipment, Pre Term Infant Formula)

By Product (Thermoregulation Devices, Monitoring Systems, Hearing Screening Devices And Vision Screening Equipment)

By End Users (Hospitals, Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics, Nursing Homes)

List of Companies Profiled in the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Report are:

CooperSurgical, Inc

Medtronic

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Nonin, Getinge AB

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Natus Medical Incorporated

Miracradle

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Abbott

Analogic Corporation

….

Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

