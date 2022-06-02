Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les solutions de santé mobile (mhealth) contient les principaux acteurs, un aperçu de l’industrie, la chaîne d’approvisionnement, une analyse et des prévisions jusqu’en -2029

report is highly beneficial in planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing, and marketing strategies. This market report provides categorization by companies, region, type and end-use industry. For better decisions, more revenue generation, and profitable business, this business research report is the key. The marketing report helps to measure and optimize each step in the lifecycle of industrial process including engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market was valued at USD 50.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,952.9 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 50.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Global Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market Definition

The term mobile health (mhealth) refers to the use of mobile phones in the practice of medicine and public health. The use of mobile phones to educate consumers about preventive healthcare services and the management, storage, and assessment of data is an illustration of mhealth. Mhealth is the use of mobile devices such as cell phones, iPads, tablets, and wireless infrastructure to improve public health and medicine.

Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market Dynamics

Drivers

Breakthroughs in remote patient monitoring and connected health through the use of mhealth wearables

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), roughly 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, accounting for 32 percent of all deaths globally, with heart attacks and strokes accounting for 85 percent of these deaths. In light of WHO’s accompanying statistics, mobile health wearable advancements are true game changers. Mobile health (mhealth) solutions market demand will be driven by such mobile health advances throughout the projected period.

Wearable trends in mobile health (mhealth Apps)

Performing surgery on the human body is a difficult procedure. At the moment, however, a mix of wearables is supporting surgeons in performing even the most intricate surgery with precision. During the projected period, the wearable trend in mobile health (mhealth apps) will boost the growth of the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market.

Furthermore, the lack of standards and administrations and capacity of repayments will act as a major factor influencing the growth of mobile health (mhealth) solutions market. Along with this, restricted guidance from physicians in choosing apps and struggle from traditional healthcare providers are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market. Also, the rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases and increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of mobile health (mhealth) solutions market.

Opportunities

Growing adoption of smart devices coupled with high internet penetration

Moreover, the rising adoption of smart devices coupled with high internet penetration will benefit mobile health (mhealth) solutions market growth. Nearly half of all adults and teenagers in the United States are expected to own a tablet by 2021, which might expand the use of mhealth apps to access healthcare services from residence. Non-communicable illnesses claim the lives of 41 million people each year, accounting for 71 percent of all fatalities worldwide, according to the WHO. This significant illness burden is expected to contribute to the growing use of mobile technologies for disease management success over the world.

Moreover, rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G and increasing number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges Global Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market

The dearth of standards and regulations

However, the lack of standards and regulations will impede the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market’s growth rate. Along with this, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario will act as major market restrain and hamper the market’s growth rate.

Usability

Mobile design improvements may necessitate consideration of mobile health (mhealth) usability issues. These obstacles can be as simple as the size of a cell phone screen, the text size or type on that screen, or a person’s ability to use a cell phone for purposes other than making phone calls.

On the other hand, the dearth of data security resulting in rising concern about data theft and healthcare fraud will challenge the market for mobile health (mhealth) solutions. Additionally, patent protection for mhealth devices and applications will restrain and further hinder the growth rate of the market. Also, limited guidance from physicians and lack of awareness will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This mobile health (mhealth) solutions market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market

During the coronavirus pandemic, home-healthcare became quite popular due to the enforcement of tight movement restrictions and limited access to healthcare facilities. With more than 80% of patients experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms that do not necessitate hospitalization, there is a growing demand for home healthcare services. Given the critical role played by mobile apps in easing the coronavirus illness response, situations such as this have had a favorable impact on the mhealth solutions market.

Global Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market Scope

The mobile health (mhealth) solutions market is segmented on the basis of connected devices, app and services. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Connected Devices

Glucose and Blood Pressure Monitor

Peak Flow Meter

Pulse Oximeter

Based on connected devices, mobile health (mhealth) solutions market is segmented into glucose and blood pressure monitor, peak flow meter, and pulse oximeter.

Apps

Weight Loss

Women Health

Diabetes Management

Mental Health

Based on apps, mobile health (mhealth) solutions market is segmented into weight loss, women health, diabetes management, and mental health.

Services

Remote Monitoring

Consultation

Based on services, mobile health (mhealth) solutions market is segmented into remote monitoring, and consultation.

Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The mobile health (mhealth) solutions market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, connected devices, app and services as referenced above.

The countries covered in the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market because of the increasing use of mhealth intervention for healthcare needs and presence of advanced healthcare IT infrastructure in this region. Additionally, an increasing level of investments in digital health sectors and rising burden of chronic diseases will flourish the market’s growth rate in this region.

North America is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising acceptance of digital technologies and increasing consciousness about combined care in this region. Along with this, the high seepage of internet and smartphones and use of medical or health-related apps will flourish the market’s growth rate in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The mobile health (mhealth) solutions market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for mobile health (mhealth) solutions market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.

Competitive Landscape and Mobile Health (mhealth) Solutions Market Share Analysis

The Mobile health (mhealth) solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to mobile health (mhealth) solutions market.

Some of the major players operating in the mobile health (mhealth) solutions market Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Apple, Inc. (US), AirStrip Technologies Inc. (US), AliveCor India (US), Nike, Inc. (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), BioTelemetry, a Philips Company (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), AgaMatrix (US), Withings (France), iHealth Labs, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Nokia (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AT&T Intellectual Property (US), and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US) among others.

