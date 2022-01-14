Le marché thérapeutique des exosomes devrait connaître une croissance et une tendance rapides d’ici 2029

Data Bridge Market Research a récemment ajouté un nouveau rapport de recherche à sa méga base de données d’études internationales de recherche. Le rapport de recherche, intitulé « Marché thérapeutique des exosomes 2021 ”identifie et analyse les tendances émergentes ainsi que les principaux moteurs, les défis, l’état du marché, la part de marché, le taux de croissance, les tendances futures, les moteurs du marché, les opportunités et les défis, les risques et les barrières à l’entrée, les canaux de vente et les opportunités sur le marché de l’industrie des exosomes thérapeutiques. Pour une entreprise prospère, il est tout à fait essentiel de connaître les demandes, les préférences, les attitudes et l’évolution des goûts des consommateurs concernant le produit spécifique et ce rapport est là pour résoudre ce problème. De plus, les entreprises peuvent utiliser les informations contenues dans ce rapport pour décider de leurs stratégies de production et de commercialisation. Un rapport mondial fiable sur les exosomes thérapeutiques est structuré grâce aux efforts vigilants d’une équipe innovante, enthousiaste, compétente et expérimentée d’analystes, de chercheurs, d’experts de l’industrie et de prévisionnistes.

Le marché thérapeutique des exosomes devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2019 à 2026. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 21,9 % au cours de la période de prévision de 2019 à 2026 et devrait atteindre 31 691,52 millions USD d’ici 2026 à partir de 6 500,00 millions USD en 2018. La prévalence croissante de la maladie de Lyme, de l’inflammation chronique, des maladies auto-immunes et d’autres maladies dégénératives chroniques sont les facteurs de croissance du marché.

Dimensions concurrentielles

Le rapport présente également le paysage concurrentiel du marché et une analyse détaillée correspondante des principaux fournisseurs/fabricants du marché.

Exopharm

AEGLE Thérapeutique

United Therapeutics Corporation

Codiak BioSciences

Jazz Pharma Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Groupe ReNeuron plc

Thérapeutique Capricor

Analyse détaillée du marché et aperçu :

Les exosomes sont utilisés pour transférer de l’ARN, de l’ADN et des protéines vers d’autres cellules du corps en modifiant la fonction des cellules cibles. L’augmentation des activités de recherche sur les exosomes thérapeutiques augmente la croissance du marché, car la demande d’exosomes thérapeutiques a augmenté parmi les professionnels de la santé.

Increased number of exosome therapeutics as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. Companies are receiving funding for exosome therapeutic research and clinical trials. For instance, In September 2018, EXOCOBIO has raised USD 27 million in its series B funding. The company has raised USD 46 million as series a funding in April 2017. The series B funding will help the company to set up GMP-compliant exosome industrial facilities to enhance production of exosomes to commercialize in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry.

Segmentation Of Exosome Therapeutic Market:

By Type (Natural Exosomes, Hybrid Exosomes)

By Source (Dendritic Cells, Mesenchymal Stem Cells, Blood, Milk, Body Fluids, Saliva, Urine Others)

By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Gene Therapy, Chemotherapy)

By Transporting Capacity (Bio Macromolecules, Small Molecules)

By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Metabolic Disorders, Cardiac Disorders, Blood Disorders, Inflammatory Disorders, Gynecology Disorders, Organ Transplantation, Others)

By Route of administration (Oral, Parenteral)

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape and Exosome Therapeutic Market Share Analysis

Global exosome therapeutic market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to global exosome therapeutic market.

The major players covered in the report are evox THERAPEUTICS, EXOCOBIO, Exopharm, AEGLE Therapeutics, United Therapeutics Corporation, Codiak BioSciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, ReNeuron Group plc, Capricor Therapeutics, Avalon Globocare Corp., CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC., Stem Cells Group among other players domestic and global. Exosome therapeutic market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In June 2019, Stem Cells Group has expanded its new stem cell offices in Valencia, Spain and Cochabamba, Bolivia. The expansion of new clinics will help the company to increase its market presence in Europe.

In December 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH has collaborated with Evox Therapeutics Ltd to examine exosome mediated delivery of RNAs with extraordinary medical significance to address specific diseases. The collaboration is part of Research beyond Borders (RBB) initiative by Boehringer Ingelheim in which company explores evolving technologies and science and out of its core therapeutic parts in the order to create new opportunities in disease symptoms.

Global Exosome Therapeutic Market Scope and Market Size:-

Global exosome therapeutic market is segmented of the basis of type, source, therapy, transporting capacity, application, route of administration and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the market is segmented into natural exosomes and hybrid exosomes. Natural exosomes are dominating in the market because natural exosomes are used in various biological and pathological processes as well as natural exosomes has many advantages such as good biocompatibility and reduced clearance rate compare than hybrid exosomes.

Based on source, the market is segmented into dendritic cells, mesenchymal stem cells, blood, milk, body fluids, saliva, urine and others.

Based on therapy, the market is segmented into immunotherapy, gene therapy and chemotherapy.

Based on transporting capacity, the market is segmented into bio macromolecules and small molecules.

Geographical Coverage of Exosome Therapeutic Market

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Exosome Therapeutic in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

