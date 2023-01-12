Le marché nord-américain des produits chimiques de spécialité pour les champs pétrolifères atteindra 1 038 955,57 milliers de dollars chacun d’ici 2028.

Le marché des produits chimiques de spécialité pour les champs pétrolifères en Amérique du Nord devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît à un TCAC de 4,8% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 1 038 955,57 milliers de dollars d’ici 2028.

Les produits chimiques de spécialité pour champs pétrolifères sont les produits chimiques couramment utilisés dans la récupération efficace du pétrole à partir des ressources avec un impact sur l’environnement et l’équipement. Les produits chimiques spécialisés pour champs pétrolifères ont plusieurs fonctions positives telles que l’amélioration de la récupération du pétrole, l’optimisation du forage, la protection contre la corrosion, la prévention de la perte de boue dans différentes formations géologiques et la stabilisation du fluide de forage dans un environnement à haute pression et à haute température et bien d’autres.

La demande de pétrole brut et de sous-produits augmente dans divers secteurs, ce qui a stimulé les explorations pétrolières dans les pays du Moyen-Orient. Les productions de production de pétrole dans les pays du Moyen-Orient ont augmenté dans une plus large mesure. L’importation et l’exportation de produits pétroliers entre les régions ont augmenté, entraînant la croissance de l’exploration pétrolière.

Hausse de la demande de pétrole dans l’industrie automobile

Oil field specialty chemicals market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in oil field specialty chemicals market and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the oil field specialty chemicals market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Competitive Landscape and Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Share Analysis

North America oil field specialty chemicals market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to North America oil field specialty chemicals market.

The major market players engaged in the oil field specialty chemicals market are BASF SE, Solvay, DOW, Baker Hughes Company, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Kemira, Thermax Limited, Huntsman International LLC., Colonial Chemical Inc., Innospec, CES Energy Solutions Corp, Stepan Company, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Kraton Corporation., Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg Co., Ltd, Versalis S.p.A, Halliburton, and Albemarle Corporation among others.

Many expansions are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of oil field specialty chemicals.

North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Scope and Market Size

North America oil field specialty chemicals market is segmented of the categorized into type, location and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the oil field specialty chemicals market is segmented into surfactants, demulsifiers, inhibitors, biocides, additives, acids, deformers, polymers, friction reducers, emulsifiers, iron control agents, dispersants, viscosifiers, wetting agents, retarders and others. In 2021, the demand for surfactants segment is increasing due to increasing oil exploration and oil refining industry.

On the basis of location, the oil field specialty chemicals market is segmented into onshore and offshore. In 2021, onshore location segment is expected to dominate as more extraction activities are done on existing reservoir increasing the demand for the oil field specialty chemicals for onshore location in the region.

On the basis of application, the oil field specialty chemicals market is segmented into drilling, stimulation, production, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), cementing, workover & completion and others. In 2021, rigorous drilling activities are going on in the region for the production of petroleum products which make the drilling segment to dominate in the region.

North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Country Level Analysis

North America oil field specialty chemicals market is segmented of the categorized into type, location and application.

The countries covered in North America oil field specialty chemicals market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico.

U.S. is dominating the North America market due to more drilling activity at existing reservoir which increases the demand for oil field speciality chemicals in the region.

