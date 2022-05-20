Le marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organes est en croissance avec un TCAC de 4,7% et devrait atteindre 1 560,26 millions USD d’ici 2029

Rapport sur le marché de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organes en Amérique du Nord, les stratégies des concurrents sont analysées en fonction de leurs développements récents, des lancements de nouveaux produits, des coentreprises, des fusions et acquisitions, ce qui aide à deviner la portée de l’amélioration pour l’entreprise cliente. Ce rapport de marché présente également l’analyse de la part de marché de l’entreprise et les profils d’entreprise clés qui sont les aspects clés de l’analyse concurrentielle. Le rapport sur le marché de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organes en Amérique du Nord décrit les informations spécifiques et à jour sur les demandes des consommateurs, leurs préférences et leurs goûts variables pour un produit particulier. Ces informations aident non seulement les entreprises à prendre des décisions judicieuses et compétentes, mais aident également à décider de la stratégie de publicité, de promotion, de marketing et de vente de manière plus rentable.

Le marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organes devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché croît avec un TCAC de 4,7% au cours de la période de prévision de 2022 à 2029 et devrait atteindre 1 560,26 millions USD d’ici 2029 contre 1 092,43 millions USD en 2021. La prévalence croissante de la transplantation d’organes et l’utilisation accrue des immunosuppresseurs seront probablement les principaux moteurs qui propulseront la demande du marché au cours de la période de prévision.

Scénario de marché du marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d'organes

Scénario de marché du marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organes

Le terme prophylaxie désigne un traitement administré ou une mesure prise pour prévenir la maladie. La prophylaxie du rejet d’organe fait référence à la prévention du rejet d’organe par l’utilisation de médicaments. Les patients qui subissent une transplantation doivent être maintenus sous un régime d’immunosuppression pour la prophylaxie du rejet afin d’aider à assurer la survie du greffon. Le rejet de greffe est un processus dans lequel l’immunité d’un receveur de greffe, la prophylaxie de rejet actuelle, met en œuvre l’utilisation d’inhibiteurs de la calcineurine, d’inhibiteurs de mTOR, d’agents antimétabolites et de corticostéroïdes. Les agents de traitement améliorent les conséquences à court terme de la transplantation d’organe, mais certaines améliorations. Les patients receveurs, qui ont subi une transplantation d’organe solide, doivent prendre des médicaments anti-rejet. En effet, le système immunitaire détruirait l’organe transplanté.

Les facteurs moteurs responsables de la croissance du marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organe sont la prévalence accrue de la transplantation d’organes, l’augmentation des interventions chirurgicales, l’augmentation de la population de receveurs et les lancements de produits. Cependant, les facteurs qui devraient restreindre le marché sont l’augmentation du coût de la procédure de transplantation, le manque de sensibilisation à la transplantation d’organes et les risques encourus pendant que le patient reçoit l’organe transplanté.

D’autre part, les initiatives stratégiques des acteurs du marché, l’augmentation de la recherche et des développements et l’utilisation d’immunosuppresseurs peuvent constituer une opportunité pour la croissance du marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organe. Le besoin d’expertise qualifiée et l’approbation réglementaire peuvent créer des défis pour le marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organe. Il y a des développements récents liés au marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organe.

Le rapport sur le marché nord-américain de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organes fournit des détails sur la part de marché, les nouveaux développements et l’impact des acteurs du marché nationaux et localisés, analyse les opportunités en termes de poches de revenus émergentes, de modifications de la réglementation du marché, d’approbations de produits, de décisions stratégiques, de lancements de produits, expansions géographiques et innovations technologiques sur le marché. Pour comprendre l’analyse et le scénario de marché, contactez-nous pour un résumé d’analyste, notre équipe vous aidera à créer une solution d’impact sur les revenus pour atteindre l’objectif souhaité.

Principaux concurrents du marché couverts dans le rapport

Santé des os, Inc.

Alphamab Oncologie

Altavant Sciences, Inc.

Hansa Biopharma.

Concorde Biotech

Panacée Biotec

WOCKHARDT.

VOIR PHARMACEUTIQUES

Accord-UK Ltd.

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma inc.

Novartis AG

Société Bristol-Myers Squibb

Laboratoires du Dr Reddy, Ltd.

Viatris inc.

Strides Pharma Science Limitée.

Glenmark

Biocon.

Pfizer inc.

Mayne Pharma Group Limitée

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

AbbVie Inc

Apotex inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical USA Inc.

Amnéal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pharmacie novice.

ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co., LTD.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche SA

CSL Behring

Pour obtenir plus d'informations sur l'analyse du marché

Une partie des principales demandes de renseignements auxquelles ce rapport a répondu :

● Un aperçu détaillé du marché des matériaux d’aviation transmet aux clients et aux organisations les procédures d’élaboration.

● Des variables contraignantes qui suscitent un intérêt florissant et des impératifs à l’affût.

● Quelle est l’orientation du marché ? Est-il divisé ou profondément focalisé ?

● Quels schémas, difficultés et obstacles affecteront la tournure des événements et l’estimation du marché des matériaux aéronautiques ?

● Analyse SWOT de chaque participant central référencé à côté de son profil d’organisation avec l’aide du composant de dispositif à cinq pouvoirs de Porter pour recommander quelque chose de très similaire.

● Quelle énergie de développement ou augmentation de la vitesse le marché véhicule-t-il au cours de la période du chiffre ?

Portée du marché de la prophylaxie du rejet d’organes en Amérique du Nord et taille du marché

North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is categorized into seven segments cause, treatment, route of administration, organ, patient type, end user and distribution channel.

The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of cause, the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into epidemiologic exposure, antibacterial prophylaxis, prophylaxis against other pathogens and others. In 2022, the epidemiologic exposure segment is expected to dominate the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market due to availability of direct information and presence of pathogens related to prophylaxis of organ rejection in the U.S.

On the basis of treatment, the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into outpatient immunosuppressant, inpatient immunosuppressant and others. In 2022, the outpatient immunosuppressant segment is expected to dominate the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market, since it can achieve the sustained and specific immune response against damaged cells and availability of cyclosporine in the U.S. and Canada.

On the basis of route of administration, the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into oral and intravenous. In 2022, the oral segment is expected to dominate the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection due to increased availability and intake of oral tablets and capsules.

On the basis of organ, the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lung and others. In 2022, the kidney segment is expected to dominate the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection due to increased incidence of kidney failure and presence of reimbursement policies such as Medicare, for the recipient’s insurance.

On the basis of patient type, the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into pediatric and adults. In 2022, the adults segment is expected to dominate the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market, due to increased prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic conditions of the adult patients, weak immune system in adults and waiting list of adult recipients more than the waiting list of children and women in New Mexico and the U.S.

On the basis of end user, the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare and others. In 2022, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market due to rise in medical care and collaboration with other hospitals in North America for delivery of the donor organs to the recipient patients are predicted to dominate the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is segmented into direct tenders, pharmacy stores and others. In 2022, the direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market due to surge in demand of outpatient immunosuppressant by pharmaceutical companies and guaranteed payment, are predicted to dominate the market.

North America Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Country Level Analysis

North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market is categorized into seven segments cause, treatment, route of administration, organ, patient type, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In 2021, U.S. is dominating due to the presence of the largest consumer market with high GDP. Moreover, the U.S. has the highest household spending in the world and offers trade agreements with several countries making it the largest market for consumer products including products for prophylaxis of organ rejection due to the presence of major market players and increased technological advancement in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growth Potential for Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection In Emerging Economies and the Strategic Initiatives by Market Players are Creating New Opportunities in the North America Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection market

North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with the Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection sales. The impact of advancement in the Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection market. The data is available for historic period 2020 to 2021.

Competitive Landscape and North America Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Share Analysis

North America prophylaxis of organ rejection market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to the North America Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection market.

Competitive Landscape and North America Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Market Share Analysis

List of figures:

FIGURE 1 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: NORTH AMERICA VS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 7 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: DBMR POSITION GRID

FIGURE 8 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

FIGURE 9 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: END USER COVERAGE GRID

FIGURE 10 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 11 NORTH AMERICA IS EXPECTED TO DOMINATE THE NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET AND ASIA-PACIFIC IS EXPECTED TO GROW WITH THE HIGHEST CAGR IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2022 TO 2029

FIGURE 12 INCREASED PREVALENCE OF ORGAN TRANSPLANTATION, RISE IN RECIPIENT PATIENTS, AND PRODUCT APPPROVALS ARE EXPECTED TO DRIVE NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET FROM 2022 TO 2029

FIGURE 13 EPIDEMIOLOGIC EXPOSURE SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE THE LARGEST SHARE OF THE NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET FROM 2022 & 2029

FIGURE 14 ASIA-PACIFIC IS THE FASTEST-GROWING MARKET FOR PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MANUFACTURERS IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2022 TO 2029

FIGURE 15 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION: INCIDENCE, 2021

FIGURE 16 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION: INCIDENCE REGIONAL LEVEL, 2021

FIGURE 17 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION: PREVALENCE (2018-2021) AT REGIONAL LEVEL SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 18 NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION: SURVIVAL OF PATIENT SNAPSHOT

FIGURE 19 DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, AND CHALLENGES OF NORTH AMERICA PROPHYLAXIS OF ORGAN REJECTION MARKET

FIGURE 20 INCREASE COUNT OF KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATIONS IN THE U.S., 2020

Continued…

