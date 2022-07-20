Le marché mondial du SCADA augmentera considérablement ses revenus jusqu’en 2022-2030

Le chiffre d’affaires total mondial des systèmes SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) augmentera de XX % entre 2022 et 2030 en raison de l’adoption croissante des solutions SCADA dans divers secteurs.

Mis en évidence avec 55 tableaux et 76 figures, ce rapport de 189 pages «Marché mondial des systèmes SCADA par composant système, type d’architecture, secteur vertical et région 2022-2030» est basé sur une recherche approfondie du marché mondial des systèmes SCADA en analysant l’ensemble du marché mondial et tous ses sous-segments à travers des classifications très détaillées. Des analyses et des évaluations approfondies sont générées à partir de sources d’informations primaires et secondaires de première qualité avec des contributions provenant de professionnels de l’industrie tout au long de la chaîne de valeur. Le rapport fournit des données historiques sur le marché pour 2019-2021, des estimations de revenus pour 2022 et des prévisions de 2022 à 2030.

Des analyses qualitatives approfondies comprennent l’identification et l’examen des aspects suivants :

• Structure du marché

• Moteurs de croissance

• Contraintes et défis

• Tendances des produits émergents et opportunités de marché

• Les cinq forces de Porter

La tendance et les perspectives du marché mondial sont prévues dans une vision optimiste, équilibrée et conservatrice. La projection équilibrée (la plus probable) est utilisée pour quantifier le marché mondial de SCADA dans tous les aspects de la classification du point de vue des composants du système, du type d’architecture, de l’industrie verticale et de la région.

Based on system component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2022-2030 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Supervisory Station

• Remote Terminal Unit

• Programmable Logic Controller

• Human Machine Interface

• Communication Infrastructure

Based on architecture type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2022-2030 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2022-2030 provided for each segment.

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Electrical Power Industry

• Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Transportation

• Telecommunication

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by system component and industry vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global SCADA vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global market of SCADA systems are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Principaux acteurs :

ABB Ltd.

B-SCADA Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation