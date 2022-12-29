Le marché halal indonésien saisit de nouvelles opportunités par des acteurs clés internationaux | Les prévisions 

‘ Marché Halal d’Indonésie ‘le nouveau rapport de recherche s’ajoute à la base de données de rapports de Data Bridge Market Research. Ce rapport de recherche s’étend sur 329 pages, 53 nombres de tableaux et 244 nombres de figures résumant les principales entreprises, avec des tableaux et des figures. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur l’Indonésie Halal présente une étude complète sur la capacité de production, la consommation, l’importation et l’exportation pour toutes les grandes régions du monde. En gardant à l’esprit le point de vue de l’utilisateur final, une équipe de chercheurs, de prévisionnistes, d’analystes et d’experts de l’industrie a travaillé en profondeur pour formuler ce rapport d’étude de marché sur le Halal en Indonésie. La recherche et l’analyse effectuées dans ce rapport Indonésie Halal aident les clients à prévoir l’investissement dans un marché émergent, l’expansion de la part de marché ou le succès d’un nouveau produit. Pour transformer des informations complexes sur le marché en une version plus simple,

La forte population musulmane en Indonésie et l’augmentation du revenu disponible des consommateurs sont quelques-uns des facteurs qui devraient stimuler la demande halal sur le marché. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché halal devrait atteindre la valeur de 619,47 milliards USD d’ici 2029, à un TCAC de 14,2 % au cours de la période de prévision. « Alimentation et boissons » représente le segment de type le plus important sur le marché respectif en raison de l’augmentation de la demande d’aliments et de boissons transformés halal. Le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, une analyse des prix, une analyse de la consommation de production et un scénario de chaîne climatique.

En plus des informations sur le marché telles que la valeur du marché, le taux de croissance, les segments de marché, la couverture géographique, les acteurs du marché et le scénario de marché, le rapport de marché organisé par l’équipe Data Bridge Market Research comprend une analyse approfondie par des experts, une analyse des importations / exportations, analyse des prix, analyse de la consommation de la production et scénario de la chaîne climatique.

Obtenez PDF Broacher of Indonesia Halal Market Research Report à https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=indonesia-halal-market

Définition du marché

Halal is an Arabic term which means permissible or lawful in Islam. In reference to food, it is the Islamic dietary standard, as prescribed in the Shari’ah (Islamic Law). From the name itself, it is clear that all halal items are the products that are prepared by strictly adhering to the Islamic dietary law. Halal products are clean, safe, and highly nutritional. Blood, pork, and by-products of blood and pork are not considered as halal. The halal items are packaged and stored in utensils, which have been cleaned as per the prescribed guidelines.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion Segments Covered By Type (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Sports Nutrition, Personal Care, Cosmetic, Others), Product Category (Conventional, Organic), Brand (Private Label, Branded), Certification Status (Halal Certified, Non-Certified), Distribution Channel (Store based Retailers, Non-Store Retailers) Countries Covered Indonesia Market Players Covered Nestlé (Vevey, Switzerland), Unilever Food Solutions (A Subsidiary of Unilever) (Rotterdam, Netherlands), Cargill Incorporated (Minneapolis, U.S.), PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (Jakarta, Indonesia), PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk (Jakarta, Indonesia), Pharmaniaga Berhad (Selangor, Malaysia), PT. Sreeya Sewu Indonesia Tbk (Jakarta, Indonesia), PT Paragon Technology and Innovation (Jakarta, Indonesia), Duopharma Biotech Berhad (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), PT Darya-Varia Laboratoria Tbk (Jakarta, Indonesia), Bio Farma (Jawa Barat, Indonesia), PT. HOKKAN INDONESIA (Bogor, Indonesia), CLARA INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY GROUP (Selangor, Malaysia), Simpor Pharma Sendirian Berhad (Tanah Jambu, Brunei), INDFRAG BIOSCIENCES (Karnataka, India), among others.

Regulatory Framework

The GR 39/2021 revokes the government’s previous regulation (GR31/2019) on Halal certification. Both Government Regulation 31/2019 and 39/2021 were enacted as part of Indonesia’s mandatory halal product certification scheme, covering a broad range of halal-related matters, including food, beverages, drugs, cosmetics, chemical and biological products, and other products. The Government Regulation 39/2021 provides key provisions for halal product certification and registration obligations and procedures, labeling, non-halal information, and the implementation of halal certification. In comparison to Government Regulation 31/2019, the new 2021 regulation has revised and largely expanded the scope of regulatory requirements regarding halal product assurance while still maintaining similar mandates regarding the roles of the authorized government bodies. The Halal Product Guarantee Agency (BPJPH – Badan Penanggulangan Jaminan Produk Halal i.e. Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency) was established as the main body to oversee halal products in Indonesia.

Market Dynamics of the Halal Market Include:

Drivers/Opportunities in the Halal Market

High Muslim population in Indonesia

Indonesia has the largest Muslim population compared to all the countries in the world. The current number of Muslim inhabitants in Indonesia is estimated to be around 207 million individuals, most of whom adhere to Sunni Islam. This huge number implies that approximately 13 percent of the world’s Muslims live in Indonesia. Thus, it indicates that Indonesia has a clear Muslim majority population. Nearly nine-tenths of the Indonesian population professes Islam which means nine out of ten people are Muslim in Indonesia.

Increase in consumer disposable income

There is increased consumer disposable income in Indonesia owing to the substantial population entering into the middle-class category from being poor. This development has resulted in lifestyle change and increased spending on good quality products which helps to drive the Indonesia halal market.

Surging awareness with regards to health benefits of halal products

The Halal certified product guarantees that products and services provided to the Muslim population meet the requirements of Islamic law and therefore are suitable for consumption in both Muslim-majority countries as well as Western countries where there are significant population groups who practice Islam (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain). Halal certification is a process that ensures the features and quality of the products according to the rules established by the Islamic Council that allow the use of mark Halal. A halal mark is a symbol that is printed on the product packaging which indicates that the product is halal certified. Halal certification is mainly applied to meat products and other food products such as milk, canned food, and additives.

Rising demand from non-Muslim consumers

Over the past few years, halal food products have become popular amongst both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers as these products have evolved from just being an identification mark of religious observation to assurance of food safety, hygiene and reliability. As slaughtered halal animals undergo two healthcare checks, as compared to the single inspection performed on the other conventional animals. In addition, several Islamic and non-Islamic countries are implementing the stringent regulatory frameworks, which provide accepted standards and thus attract novel entrants in the market.

Restraints/Challenges faced by the Halal Market

Stringent regulations and laws imposed by the government

GR 39/2021 has streamlined the processing time for Halal certification with the cost for each certificate ranging from 300,000 rupiah (US$21) to 5 million rupiah (US$351). The costs are governed under Minister of Finance Regulation 57 of 2021 and include the Halal certification process, renewal of Halal certificates, the registration of foreign Halal certificates, and the addition of new products or services.

Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials

The major raw materials that are required for to make halal products are fresh meat, food seasoning, packing materials and other additives. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream halal product will impact on the production cost of halal food, and hence impact the price of halal food. The production cost of halal food is also a major factor which could impact the price of halal food. The halal food manufacturers in Indonesia are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk launched the Indomie Soto Banjar Limau Kuit. The savoury taste of this aromatic soup, blends with the freshness of South Kalimantan kaffir lime. It has indulgent toppings and the flavor of Indomie Soto Banjar Limau Kuit is quite delicious. This development will attract new customers.

In February 2022, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation launched Wardah Crystal Secret which comes with ingredients and benefits that are more effective to brighten our skin. It contains twice Edelweiss flower extract which effectively makes the skin radiant and glowing. This development is expected to attract customers who are always in search of skin brightening products.

Top Key players in Indonesia Halal Market Report: Nestlé, Unilever Food Solutions (A Subsidiary of Unilever), Cargill Incorporated, PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, Pharmaniaga Berhad, PT. Sreeya Sewu Indonesia Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, Duopharma Biotech Berhad, PT Darya-Varia Laboratoria Tbk, Bio Farma, PT. HOKKAN INDONESIA, CLARA INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY GROUP, Simpor Pharma Sendirian Berhad, INDFRAG BIOSCIENCES

Get Access to Full Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/indonesia-halal-market

Market Segmentation:

The halal market is segmented on the basis of type, product category, brand, certification status, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze major growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Sports Nutrition

Personal Care

Cosmetic

Others

On the basis of type, the Indonesia halal market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, sports nutrition, personal care, cosmetic, and others. The food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the Indonesia halal market as Muslim people are allowed to consume only halal products and majority of population in Indonesia is Muslim.

Product Category

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of product category, the Indonesia halal market is segmented into conventional and organic. The conventional is expected to dominate the Indonesia halal market as the conventional product is produced in a responsible manner for the living environment.

Brand

Branded

Private Label

On the basis of brand, the Indonesia halal market is segmented into branded and private label. The private label is expected to dominate the Indonesia halal market because the products sold at private label are low in cost as compared to branded halal products.

Certification Status

Non-Certified

Halal Certified

On the basis of certification status, the Indonesia halal market is segmented into non-certified and halal certified. The halal certified is expected to dominate the Indonesia halal market as halal certified products provide proof of their halal status which is desirable by Muslim consumers.

Distribution Channel

Store Based Retailers

Non-Store Retailers

On the basis of distribution channel, the Indonesia halal market is segmented into store based retailers and non-store retailers. The store based retailers segment is anticipated to dominate the Indonesia halal market as people prefer buying fresh halal meat, chicken from their traditional halal retailers in the nearby locality.

To View Detailed Report Analysis, Visit at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/indonesia-halal-market

Key questions answered in the report:

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=indonesia-halal-market

What will the market development pace of the Indonesia Halal market?

What are the key factors driving the Indonesia Halal market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Indonesia Halal market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Indonesia Halal market?

What are the Indonesia Halal market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Indonesia Halal industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

Browse More Reports :

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-slaughtering-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-carbonated-beverages-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-powdered-cellulose-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-grain-analysis-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-coating-ingredients-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-folding-boxboard-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rice-starch-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-non-gmo-food-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ready-meals-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oat-bran-tablets-market

Informations sur les études de marché sur les ponts de données :

Un moyen absolu de prédire l’avenir est de comprendre les tendances d’aujourd’hui !

Data Bridge Market Research s’est positionné comme une nouvelle société d’études de marché et de conseil unique avec une flexibilité inégalée et une approche intégrée. Nous sommes déterminés à découvrir les meilleures opportunités du marché et à favoriser une intelligence efficace pour aider votre entreprise à prospérer sur le marché. Data Bridge s’engage à fournir les bonnes solutions aux défis commerciaux complexes et à lancer facilement le processus de prise de décision. Data Bridge est le résultat d’une pure sagesse et d’une expérience formulée et encadrée à Pune en 2015.

Data Bridge Market Research compte plus de 500 analystes travaillant dans divers secteurs. Nous avons abrité plus de 40 % des entreprises mondiales du Fortune 500 et avons un réseau mondial de plus de 5 000 clients. Data Bridge est doué pour créer des clients satisfaits qui pensent à nos services et comptent sur nos efforts en toute confiance. Nous sommes satisfaits de notre glorieux taux de satisfaction client de 99,9 %.

Contactez-nous :-

Étude de marché sur les ponts de données

États- Unis : +1 888 387 2818

Royaume-Uni : +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong : +852 8192 7475

Courriel :- Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com