Le marché européen de la thérapie numérique (DTx Avancées technologiques à surveiller dans un avenir proche – Analyse de l’industrie 2028

Global Market business research report provides an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. Market analysis, market definition, currency and pricing, key developments and market categorization along with detailed research methodology are the key factors of this market report. The market analysis of this market report provides an examination of various market segments that are supposed to witness the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame.

Europe Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 10,639.36 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension among others as well as the rising awareness by government agencies will increase the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of this Market Report to understand the structure of the complete Study Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-digital-therapeutics-market

Les principaux acteurs couverts par le rapport sur le marché européen de la thérapie numérique (DTx) sont Kaia Health, Natural Cycles USA Corp, Noom, Inc., GAIA AG et Smartpatient gmbh, SAMSUNG, Voluntis, ResMed, Fitbit, Inc., entre autres. acteurs nationaux et internationaux. Les analystes de DBMR comprennent les atouts concurrentiels et fournissent une analyse concurrentielle pour chaque concurrent séparément.

Digital therapeutics (DTx) deliver therapeutic interventions directly to patients using employing evidence-based, remote assessed software to serve, manage and avert a broad spectrum of behavioural, mental and physical disorders. They are utilized alone or mix with medications, devices or other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Rising remote access to therapies that are clinically tested as safe and effective is one of the properties of digital therapeutics (DTx) during the treatment.

The technological advancement which the companies make in order to grow their product line and gain profits are one of the drivers for the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market. The privacy concerns related to digital therapeutic (DTx) apps may act as a restraint for the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market. The collaboration between the companies will help in the growth of the market and will act as an opportunity for the digital therapeutic (DTx) market. The quality of digital therapeutic (DTx) is to be maintained in order to provide better treatment and proper care for the customers, hence, this needs to be done correctly, therefore this would act as challenge for the digital therapeutic (DTx) market because many a times the need is not met.

Le rapport sur le marché de la thérapie numérique (DTx) fournit des détails sur la part de marché, les nouveaux développements et l’analyse du pipeline de produits, l’impact des acteurs du marché nationaux et localisés, analyse les opportunités en termes de poches de revenus émergentes, les modifications de la réglementation du marché, les approbations de produits, les décisions stratégiques, lancements de produits, expansions géographiques et innovations technologiques sur le marché. Pour comprendre l’analyse et le scénario de marché, contactez-nous pour un résumé d’analyste, notre équipe vous aidera à créer une solution d’impact sur les revenus pour atteindre l’objectif souhaité.

Téléchargez la table des matières détaillée de ce rapport d’étude de marché : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-digital-therapeutics-market

Étendue du marché de la thérapie numérique (DTx) et taille du marché

The digital therapeutic (DTx) market is categorized into four segments which are based on product and service type, application, purchase mode and sales channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product and service type, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into hardware products, solutions/software and service. In 2021, solutions/software segment is expected to dominate the market since there are number of smart phone users being increased.

On the basis of application, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/ care-related applications and preventive applications. In 2021, treatment/care-related applications segment is expected to dominate since it provides a good treatment and improve the life style of the people.

On the basis of purchase mode, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into group purchase organization and individual. In 2021, individual segment is expected to dominate the market since many people individually are accepting the digital healthcare platform and preferring them in the pandemic situation.

On the basis of sales channel, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2C segment is expected to dominate the market since the services are mostly preferred directly to the customers.

Europe Digital therapeutic (DTx) Market Country Level Analysis

Europe digital therapeutic (DTx) market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product and service type, application, purchase mode and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are the Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, and Rest of Europe.

Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted period due to growing prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes. Germany is expected to dominate the market as it is one of the leading countries in digital therapeutics with increasing number of domestic companies operating in the market.

La section pays du rapport fournit également des facteurs individuels ayant un impact sur le marché et des modifications de la réglementation sur le marché national qui ont un impact sur les tendances actuelles et futures du marché. Les points de données tels que les nouvelles ventes, les ventes de remplacement, la démographie des pays, les actes réglementaires et les tarifs d’import-export sont quelques-uns des principaux indicateurs utilisés pour prévoir le scénario de marché pour chaque pays. En outre, la présence et la disponibilité des marques mondiales et les défis auxquels elles sont confrontées en raison de la concurrence importante ou rare des marques locales et nationales, l’impact des canaux de vente sont pris en compte tout en fournissant une analyse prévisionnelle des données nationales.

Les initiatives stratégiques des fabricants créent de nouvelles opportunités pour les acteurs du marché de la thérapie numérique (DTx)

Le marché de la thérapeutique numérique (DTx) vous fournit également une analyse de marché détaillée pour chaque pays, la croissance des ventes de produits thérapeutiques numériques (DTx), l’impact de l’avancement de la thérapeutique numérique (DTx) et les changements dans les scénarios réglementaires avec leur soutien à la thérapeutique numérique ( DTx). Les données sont disponibles pour la période historique de 2010 à 2019.

Paysage concurrentiel et analyse de la part de marché de Thérapeutique numérique (DTx)

Le paysage concurrentiel du marché de la thérapie numérique (DTx) fournit des détails par concurrent. Les détails inclus sont l’aperçu de l’entreprise, les finances de l’entreprise, les revenus générés, le potentiel du marché, l’investissement dans la recherche et le développement, les nouvelles initiatives de marché, les sites et installations de production, les forces et les faiblesses de l’entreprise, le lancement du produit, les pipelines d’essais de produits, les approbations de produits, les brevets, la largeur du produit et souffle, dominance des applications, courbe de la ligne de vie technologique. Les points de données ci-dessus fournis ne sont liés qu’à l’orientation de la société liée au marché thérapeutique numérique (DTx).

Pour obtenir plus d’informations sur l’analyse du marché, parcourez le résumé du rapport de recherche @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-digital-therapeutics-market

LISTE DES FIGURES

FIGURE 1 MARCHÉ EUROPÉEN DES THÉRAPEUTIQUES NUMÉRIQUES (DTX) : SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 MARCHÉ EUROPÉEN DES THÉRAPEUTIQUES NUMÉRIQUES (DTX) : TRIANGULATION DES DONNÉES

FIGURE 3 MARCHÉ EUROPÉEN DES THÉRAPEUTIQUES NUMÉRIQUES (DTX) : ANALYSE DROC

FIGURE 4 MARCHÉ EUROPÉEN DES THÉRAPEUTIQUES NUMÉRIQUES (DTX) : ANALYSE DU MARCHÉ EUROPÉEN VS RÉGIONAL

FIGURE 5 MARCHÉ EUROPÉEN DE LA THÉRAPEUTIQUE NUMÉRIQUE (DTX) : ANALYSE DE LA RECHERCHE DE L’ENTREPRISE

FIGURE 6 MARCHÉ EUROPÉEN DE LA THÉRAPEUTIQUE NUMÉRIQUE (DTX) : MODÉLISATION MULTIVARIÉE