Le marché du vinaigre connaîtra une croissance régulière du TCAC de 6,43 % au cours de la période de prévision

Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché du vinaigre devrait connaître un TCAC de 6,43 % au cours de la période de prévision. Cela indique que la valeur marchande, qui était de 1,40 milliard USD en 2021, atteindrait 2,31 milliards USD d’ici 2029. produit.

Principaux acteurs mentionnés dans le rapport d’étude de marché sur le vinaigre :

De Nigris (Italie)

Vinaigre australien (Australie)

Bizen Chemical Co.LTD (Japon)

Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company (États-Unis)

La société Kraft Heinz (États-Unis)

Mizkan America, Inc. (Japan)

CASTLE FOOD. (US)

Burg Groep B.V. (Netherlands)

Aspall (UK)

Shanxi Shuita Vinegar (China)

Carl Kühne KG (Germany)

Charbonneaux-Brabant (France)

Eden Foods Inc. (US)

Galletti S.p.A. (Italy)

Marukan Vinegar Inc. (US)

Global Vinegar Market

The vinegar market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, source, application, distribution channel, and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product type

Balsamic Vinegar

Red Wine Vinegar

Cider Vinegar

White Vinegar

Rice Vinegar

On the basis of product type, the vinegar market is segmented into balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, cider vinegar, white vinegar, and rice vinegar.

Source

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of source, the vinegar market is segmented into natural and synthetic.

Flavour

Apple

Herbs

Garlic

Raspberry

Fig

Lemon

On the basis of flavor, the vinegar market is segmented into apple, herbs, garlic, raspberry, fig, and lemon.

Application

Food and Beverages

Healthcare Industry

Cleaning Industry

Agriculture Industry

Others

On the basis of application, the vinegar market is segmented into food & beverages, healthcare industry, cleaning industry, and agriculture industry.

Distribution channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the vinegar market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, speciality stores, online and others.

End use

Institutional

Retail

On the basis of end use, the vinegar market is segmented into institutional and retail.

Based on region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Europe region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The automotive Vinegar requires significant initial investments, which becomes the entry barrier for the small companies in the market. The availability of distinct technologies related to ATIS in the region such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for automotive ATISs. Increasing number of manufacturers in the Europe region increases the scope of the market.

