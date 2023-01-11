Le marché du sirop de sucre brun augmentera par, la taille, la part, les tendances émergentes, les principaux moteurs de croissance, les défis et les perspectives de revenus de l’industrie

»

Global Brown Sugar Syrup Market, By Texture (Dark Brown Sugar, Light Brown Sugar, Regular Brown Sugar), End-User (Hotels; Restaurants, Café, Lounges; Pharmaceutical Industry; Residential Sector; Cosmetic Industry), Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel), Application (Bakery Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Medicinal Products) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.

Brown Sugar Syrup Market Analysis and Size

Growing awareness of the health benefits of organic products, as well as demand for more natural ingredients in food and beverages, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. This increase in consumption is largely driven by consumers’ growing preference for healthier alternatives such as low-sugar or no-added-sugar products.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the brown sugar syrup market which was valued at USD 12.57 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 24.14 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Brown Sugar Syrup Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Texture (Dark Brown Sugar, Light Brown Sugar, Regular Brown Sugar), End-User (Hotels; Restaurants, Café, Lounges; Pharmaceutical Industry; Residential Sector; Cosmetic Industry), Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel), Application (Bakery Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Medicinal Products) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Imperial Sugar (U.S.), American Crystal Sugar (U.S.), Sudzucker AG (Germany), ASR Group (U.S.), Sunshine Sugar (South Africa), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), DOMINO FOODS INC (U.S.), Garrett Ingredients (U.K.), Billington Food Group (U.K.), Organic Tattva (India), Mantra Organic (India), Nordzucker (Germany), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Taikoo Sugar Limited (China), Wholesome Sweeteners Inc (U.S.) and Raizen (Brazil) Opportunities The rising consumer awareness of the benefits of brown sugar

Brown sugar improves blood circulation and platelet formation

Brown sugar is used to sweeten a variety of prepared foods and beverages, sauces, and marinades

Market Definition

Brown sugar is a type of sugar that has a brown colour because it contains molasses. Brown sugar can be produced naturally or commercially by adding molasses. Brown sugar is produced either directly from cane juice or during the refining of raw sugar.

Drivers:

Growing adoption of brown sugar due to its positive attributes on health

The recent expansion of the food and beverage industry in urban areas has been a major driver of the global brown sugar syrup market. The growing demand for beverages in urban areas, where sweetened beverages are becoming increasingly popular, has boosted demand for beverages in particular. This demand is expected to remain a major driver of the brown sugar syrup market in the future. Given that brown sugar contains molasses and is typically unpopular for regular household use as table sugar due to its brown colour and increased demand for fruit-based energy drinks and beverages, this trend is expected to continue.

Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among key players are expanding product profile in the market

Key players in the global brown sugar syrup market pursue collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their global footprints and product portfolios. To meet the growing demand for brown sugar syrup around the world, major manufacturers are focusing on developing strong distributor and supplier networks. Bioplastics and biodegradable materials have emerged as the preferred solution among brown sugar producers worldwide.

Opportunity

The rising consumer awareness of the benefits of brown sugar consumption is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the market, further expanding the brown sugar syrups market’s growth rate in the future. Brown sugar improves blood circulation and platelet formation. Brown sugar contains more additives than white sugar, including iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Brown sugar is used to sweeten a variety of prepared foods and beverages, sauces, and marinades.

