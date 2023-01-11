Le marché du ruban gommé affichera une croissance remarquable du TCAC par, taille, part, croissance, demande, moteurs, prévisions de revenus et analyse des opportunités

»

Global Gummed Tape Market, By Product Type (WAT Reinforced Tape, WAT Paper Tape, Gum side In/out), Adhesive Tape (Hot Melt, Rubber, Pressure Sensitive, Starch Adhesive, Water Based Acrylic Adhesive), Backing Material (Paper Gummed Tape, Fiber-reinforced Tape), Type (White Gummed Tapes, Brown Gummed Tapes), Application (Carton Sealing, Masking, Bag Sealing, Auto Packing Machine, Strapping, Wrapping and Decoration, Box Sealing, Splicing, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

According to the survey, gummed tapes with backing materials such as fiber reinforced tape and paper gummed tape are becoming incredibly popular. In comparison to paper gummed tape, the fiber-reinforced gummed tapes are among the most resilient and simple to use.

Global Gummed Tape Market was valued at USD 3,704.16 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,092.46 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (WAT Reinforced Tape, WAT Paper Tape, Gum side In/out), Adhesive Tape (Hot Melt, Rubber, Pressure Sensitive, Starch Adhesive, Water Based Acrylic Adhesive), Backing Material (Paper Gummed Tape, Fiber-reinforced Tape), Type (White Gummed Tapes, Brown Gummed Tapes), Application (Carton Sealing, Masking, Bag Sealing, Auto Packing Machine, Strapping, Wrapping and Decoration, Box Sealing, Splicing, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered 3M (U.S), Nippon Industries (Japan), Gripking Tapes India Pvt. Ltd., (India), PPM Industries SpA (Italy), PIONEER CORPORATION (Japan), Szxinst (China), Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa Tapes (Germany), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.), Scapa (U.K.), Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Mactac, LLC (U.S.), JTAPE LTD. (U.K.), Decofix Papers & Tapes (India), LINTEC Corporation (Japan), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (U.S.), Tape India (India) and VITS TECHNOLOGY GMBH (Germany) among others. Market Opportunities Increasing research and development activities

Ongoing technological advancements

Market Definition

Gummed tape is heavy-duty paper tape with an impermanent adhesive that doesn’t attach to surfaces until it becomes wet. You can moisten it with a sponge or a gummed tape dispenser. Another name for it is water-activated tape (WAT). A form of adhesive tape called gummed paper tape is made from organic materials like paper or potato starch. It comes with a natural glue adhesive that hardens when wet, making it entirely recyclable.

Gummed Tape Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand Across End Users

For the packaging of various products and items, these tapes are utilized in a variety of end-use industries, including shipping and logistics, food and beverage, electrical and electronics, automotive, and others. These tapes are frequently used for splicing, sealing, and packaging heavy-duty boxes and cartons due to the aforementioned factors. End users are attempting to expand their product portfolio and manufacturing capacity in order to serve the market and make up for the losses sustained during the pandemic.

Increased Use of Biodegradable and Sustainable Tapes

Natural adhesives paper and potato starch, which are used to make gummed tapes, strengthen sticky bonds when water activates. It has a natural glue adhesive that hardens into a sticky substance when wet, making it entirely reusable. Brown gummed tapes can be recycled and are produced naturally from plants, which reduces environmental pollution. These tapes are the environmentally friendly substitute for corrugated boxes, or « green boxes, » when it comes to packaging. They are a wonderful environmentally friendly alternative to regular packing tape because they are biodegradable and fundamentally 100% recyclable, which further boosts the demand for market across consumers with environmental concerns.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for tamper-evident packaging formats during transportation coupled with the growing e-commerce will further propel the growth rate of gummed tape market. Additionally, the rising popularity of gummed tapes and the tamper-proof backing made of a tear-resistant reinforced fiber boosts the overall market growth. Gummed tapes can also tolerate extremes of heat and cold, driving market value growth. The expansion and growth of various end use industries are projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Technological Advancements and Research and Development Activities

Furthermore, the ongoing technological advancements, the beginning of new initiatives and upgrades to high-tech water-activated tape dispensers to maximize effectiveness and authenticity further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increasing research and development activities to meet the increasing demand from food and beverages as well as will further expand the future growth of the gummed tape market.

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE Gummed Tape Market REPORT:

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with recognize to one of a kind regions, kinds and applications. Here, rate evaluation of quite a number Gummed Tape Market key gamers is additionally covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, income and income are studied for the exceptional areas of the Gummed Tape Market. Another essential aspect, price, which performs an necessary section in the income generation, is additionally assessed in this area for the a range of regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this part research furnish and consumption for the Gummed Tape Market. This section additionally sheds mild on the hole between grant and consumption. Import and export figures are additionally given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, a number Gummed Tape Market enterprise main gamers are studied with recognize to their organisation profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Analytical Tools – The Gummed Tape Market record consists the exactly studied and evaluated records of the key gamers and their market scope the use of numerous analytical tools, along with SWOT analysis, Porter’s 5 forces analysis, funding return analysis, and feasibility study. These equipment have been used to efficaciously learn about the increase of the most important enterprise participants.

• The 360-degree Gummed Tape Market overview primarily based on a international and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and manufacturing ability is analyzed on global, regional and u . s . a . level. And a whole and beneficial information for new market aspirants

• Facilitates choice making in view of noteworthy and gauging records additionally the drivers and barriers handy of the Gummed Tape Market.

Complete Report Details with Facts and Figures along respective Images and Graphs (TOC) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-gummed-tape-market

