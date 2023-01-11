Le marché du noir de carbone pour l’emballage augmentera à un TCAC par, taille, part, tendances émergentes, stratégies commerciales et paysage concurrentiel

»

Global Carbon Black for Packaging Market, By Material Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Others), Product Type (Thermal Carbon Black, Furnace Carbon Black), Application (Bags, Trays, Clamshells, Shrink Films, Boxes and Containers, Tapes and Labels, Foams, Totes/IBC, Racks) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Analysis and Size

Carbon black is mainly used to produce conductive material due to some properties such as easy to manufacture, lightweight, and chemical resistant. Carbon blacks are used for the conductive or anti-static packaging boxes for plastic sheet and film, including food packaging, The carbon black is used in packaging because it protects from sunlight, stretch wrap, and thermoplastic moulding applications for automotive, electrical or electronics containers and others. Carbon blacks provide conductivity, pigmentation and UV protection for a number of coating applications in packaging.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the carbon black for packaging market was valued at USD 190.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 241.62 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.05 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Material Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyvinyl Chloride, Polycarbonate, Polyethylene, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN), Others), Product Type (Thermal Carbon Black, Furnace Carbon Black), Application (Bags, Trays, Clamshells, Shrink Films, Boxes and Containers, Tapes And Labels, Foams, Totes/IBC, Racks) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered PCBL (India), Birla Carbon USA Inc (U.S.), Continental Carbon India Limited (India), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), CANCARB LIMITED (Canada), Sealed Air (U.S.) , DS Smith (U.K.), Achilles Corporation (Japan), Delphon (U.S.), Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH (Germany), Desco Industries Inc. (U.S.), Nefab Group (Sweden), Teknis Limited (U.K.), Elcom Ltd. (U.K.), GWP Group (U.K.), AUER Packaging (Germany), Pure-Stat Engineered Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Protective Packaging Corporation (U.S.) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets Increasing number innovation and development Rise in strategic collaborations

Market Definition

Carbon black is a common colouring agent used to produce dark colours in packaging. It gives an opaque dark colour at an attractive price level, which is widely used in masterbatches. In Plastic processors, black is an attractive colour because it can contain all recycled material. All colours can be used to make black material, but carbon Black packaging is very common due to variety of reasons such as less sensitive, premium appearance, and lower cost price for food trace so it is essential that manufacturer still produce dark coloured packaging by using carbon black without affecting the recyclability of the materials

Carbon Black for Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand in electronic sector

Carbon black packaging widely used for the packaging of electrical and electronics devices because it is conductive material which is light in weight, easy to manufacture, and chemical resistant. The increase in carbon black packaging consumption in the electronic industry is expected to grow tremendously and derive the market growth rate during the forecast period.

Rising demand in food industry

The safety of food is important factor for all the manufacturers. Carbon black is also used in food packaging for printing the product. Carbon black is used in the printing ink and the printing ink market has shown a high growth rate for printed products for convenience foods, specifically for flexible packaging. Printing is the major part of the food industry for mentioning all the detail of the product. The rising demand for printing in the food industry is expected to drive the demand for carbon black in packaging.

The mainfactors are labelled in element which are included in this Carbon Black for Packaging Market Report: –

Carbon Black for Packaging Market via Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Key Raw Materials Analysis, Price Trend of Key Raw Materials, Key Suppliers of Raw Materials, Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials, Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure (Raw Materials, Labor Cost), Manufacturing Process Analysis

Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data: Company, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Application and Specification with Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Main Business/Business Overview.

Key Strategic Developments: The learn aboutalsoconsists of the key strategic tendencies of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional increase of the mainrivalsrunning in the market on a international and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The file evaluated key market features, consisting of revenue, price, capacity, potential utilization rate, gross, production, manufacturing rate, consumption, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Analytical Tools: The Carbon Black for Packaging Market fileconsists of the exactly studied and weighed information of the key enterprisegamers and their scope in the Market By skill of numerous analytical tools.

