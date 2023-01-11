Le marché du mobilier d’extérieur est attendu avec un excellent TCAC par taille, part, tendances, principaux moteurs, tendances de développement et perspectives de croissance

»

Global Outdoor Furniture Market, By Product Type (Chairs, Tables, Seating Sets, Dining Sets, Loungers and Daybeds, Other Product Types), Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturer Stores, E-Commerce Stores, Discount Stores, Rental Stores), End User (Residential, Commercial, Other End Users), Material (Metal, Plastic, Wood, Textile, Other Materials), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028



Market Analysis and Insights : Global Outdoor Furniture Market

The demand for outdoor furniture will reach an approximate value of USD 29.98 billion by 2028, with this growth reported at a rate of 6.10% for the 2021 to 2028 forecast period. The market report for outdoor furniture analyses the growth that is currently rising due to people’s increasing levels of disposable income.

In order to avoid corrosion, outdoor furniture is designed especially for outdoor use and constructed from weather-resistant materials. Chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds are various types of outdoor furniture. The main aim of outdoor furniture is to provide suitable and comfortable décor. Outdoor furniture is rising today due to government policies to finance more open spaces such as public parks, leisure areas and other areas where people can relax.

Rapid urbanization along with rising number of urban population in emerging economies, changing lifestyle of the growing number of population, fast socialising trends in the backyard area, including outdoor dining in gardens, social get-together, grilling and barbeque events, growing tourism industry across the globe are some of the vital as well as major factors which will likely to augment the growth of the outdoor furniture market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, increasing number of hotels and restaurants along with growing levels of consumer spending which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the outdoor furniture market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Lack of skilled labour along with high cost of material which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the outdoor furniture in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Increasing number of government regulations over export and import of timber goods which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market boom price of Outdoor Furniture Market?

What are the key elements using the Global Outdoor Furniture Market?

Who are the key Outdoor Furniture Market space?

What are the market opportunities, market hazard and market overview of the Outdoor Furniture Market?

What are sales, revenue, and rate evaluation of pinnacle producers of Outdoor Furniture Market?

Who are the distributors, merchants and sellers of Outdoor Furniture Market?

What are the Outdoor Furniture Market possibilities and threats confronted with the aid of the companies in the Global Outdoor Furniture Market industries?

What are sales, revenue, and charge evaluation by using sorts and purposes of Outdoor Furniture Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Outdoor Furniture Market industries?

